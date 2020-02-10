Sulfur dioxide levels indicate the scale of Chinese coronavirus cremations

China reports an increase in new virus cases, showing the optimism that disease control measures may work

The huge scale of the number of bodies cremated in China after the corona virus outbreak can be judged by the cloud of sulfur dioxide that has appeared over the affected cities, it is claimed.

Satellite images have emerged with unusually high SO2 levels above Wuhan, the city with 11 million inhabitants where the outbreak occurred.

Officials in China have said that the bodies of the victims “must be cremated immediately” and be in quiet funeral services.

Scientists have claimed that sulfur dioxide is produced when both bodies are cremated or medical waste is burned.

According to a map from Windy.com, sulfur dioxide levels are at an alarming level above Wuhan, while no other city in China has comparable levels.

The data showed that during the weekend the levels were 1,350 micrograms per cubic meter (µg / m3).

A satellite map captured at the weekend shows very high levels of sulfur dioxide above the city of Wuhan (Photo: Windy.com)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a dosage of 500 µg / m3 may not be exceeded for longer than 10 minutes.

A 15-minute concentration of 533 µg / m3 is considered “high” by the British government.

The concentrations were also high above the city of Chongqing, which has also been placed in quarantine.

However, it remains unclear whether there is a direct link between the high levels of SO2 and the corona virus.

Exposure to high levels can lead to health complications, including asthma and pneumonia.

China had hoped that disease control measures would work (Photo: Alamy)

The Japanese health ministry said a further 65 cases were found aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, bringing the total to 135

It comes when the worldwide death toll from the virus reached 910.

China reports an increase in new virus cases, thereby undermining the optimism that disease control measures that may have isolated large cities work.

The country said the death toll increased by 97 to 908 in the last 24 hours with 3,062 new cases reported.

That was 15 percent more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls.

Medical workers in protective suits move a new coronavirus patient to an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan (Photo: Reuters)

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Britain has declared the virus to be an “immediate threat,” saying it would forcefully hold infected people if necessary.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK has doubled from four to eight.