Suicide survivors suffer another loss

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Art therapy is a form of expression for Violet Baily and has helped her overcome painful experiences like the suicide of her son’s father.

For a long time she lived with a heavy feeling of guilt.

“I just thought I should have spent more time with him, my son should have spent more time with us, we should have spent more time as a family,” said Bailey.

Claudia Vicencio, clinical director of Memorial Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Center, said Bailey’s feelings are typical.

“The grief reaction is different for people who have survived someone’s loss than for someone who has lost it due to another accident or illness,” said Vicencio.

Unlike other forms of loss, Vicencio said, suicide survivors often felt that they should have prevented it somehow.

“Often the person tries to retrace their steps or has obsessive, obsessive thoughts that go back to the last time they saw them. I wonder what they did and what’s going on. “, she said.

Vicencio said that in addition to anger, survivors can also experience feelings of rejection.

“As if that person could have stayed for me, but they didn’t,” she said.

There is also confusion.

“Because my mind can’t understand why this person killed himself,” she added.

According to Vicencio, survivors are at increased risk of depression and suicide, which is why individual and group therapy is crucial.

“We are actually preventing future suicide by helping these people understand what is going on and by providing support,” she said.

Bailey continues to participate in support groups and help herself and other survivors of the suicide.

“I understand that it’s not my fault. I’ve blamed myself for many years, but I agree and my faith has helped me,” said Bailey.

Vicencio said that society still attributes a stigma to suicide, which means that survivors can face guilt and judgment rather than compassion and compassion.

She said that if you just grab something, you can help remove that painful stigma from the equation.

