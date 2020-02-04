Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie says she will disappear soon and the reason is quite disconcerting

Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie still can’t get over the fact that she had two nominations in the same category at the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Awards (BAFTA) this year. Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for “Bombshell” and “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

“I really didn’t know what could happen,” Robbie said.

She said that after learning of her double nomination in the same category, she promised that she would “disappear soon,” reports metro.co.uk.

“I’m going to disappear soon, I’m sorry. I’m still filming” Suicide Squad, “so Harley will come and then another exciting project I can’t talk about. I love working,” Robbie said.

By the way, Margot Robbie did not win any of his roles despite his double nominations in the BAFTA 2020.

Laura Dern took home the trophy in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. Dern has been a unanimous favorite in this category in most of the awards ceremonies this year, and is also widely seen as a favorite in the category at the next Oscars.

