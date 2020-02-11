Suicide bombing in Kabul leaves civilian victims: civil servants

Kabul: A suicide attack shook Afghanistan’s capital Kabul early Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, and civilian casualties have been feared for months when it was the first major attack in the city.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack that took place after almost three months of relative calm in the capital.

“The explosion was a suicide bombing with civilian casualties,” said Deputy Home Office spokeswoman Marwa Amini.

A witness near the scene in western Kabul confirmed the explosion and said it happened near Marshal Fahim’s military academy.

“It was a big explosion that shook our home. We also heard gunfire from behind. Ambulances quickly rushed into the area,” the local Samiullah told AFP.

The Kabul police chief confirmed the whereabouts, according to a local radio station.

The Taliban has failed to attack large urban centers to keep talks with the US on track, although violence in the provinces has continued.

The last major attack in the capital was in November when at least 12 people were killed when an explosive-laden minivan was rammed into a vehicle with foreigners during Kabul’s rush hour.

Four foreign nationals were among the injured who attacked an off-road vehicle belonging to the private Canadian security firm GardaWorld – in a crowded neighborhood near the Ministry of the Interior and north of Kabul Airport.

The military academy has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including one that the Islamic State claimed last May.

The attack comes on Tuesday when Washington and the Taliban argue about a possible deal that would result in US troops leaving Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

However, there seems to be little progress in reaching an agreement in the past few weeks that is causing the insurgents to be to blame for the White House, and what they are saying is a growing list of Americans’ demands, the way for one To pave agreement.

The U.S. and Taliban had been negotiating for a year and were about to be announced in September 2019 when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the process “dead”, citing the Taliban’s ongoing violence.

Talks resumed later in December in Qatar, but were interrupted after an attack near the US-led Bagram military base in Afghanistan.

According to a recent surveillance report by the US government, violent attacks in the country were recorded in the last quarter of 2019, in which the number of clashes rose to a record level.