Suicide attack fluctuates Afghan capital Kabul, Civilian casualties Feared

Kabul, Afghanistan: A suicide bombing rocked the Afghan capital, Kabul, early on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, with civilian casualties feared in what seemed to be the first major attack in the city in months.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes to the capital after almost three months of relative peace. “The explosion was a suicide attack with civilian casualties,” said the ministry spokeswoman Marwa Amini.

A witness near the scene in western Kabul confirmed the blast and said it happened near Marshal Fahim’s military academy.

“It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunshots afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area,” resident Samiullah, who goes under one name, told AFP.

The police chief of Kabul confirmed the location, according to a local broadcaster.

The Taliban have refrained from attacking large urban centers in an attempt to keep talks with the US on track, although the violence in the provinces has continued.

The last major attack in the capital was in November when at least 12 people were killed when a minibus full of explosives rammed into a foreign vehicle during the Kabul morning rush hour.

Four foreigners were among the wounded in the attack on an SUV from a private Canadian security company, GardaWorld – in a busy neighborhood near the Ministry of the Interior and north of Kabul airport.

The military academy has in the past been the scene of various attacks, including an attack demanded by the Islamic State in May of last year.

Tuesday’s attack comes when Washington and the Taliban are arguing over a possible deal in which US troops are leaving Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees.

However, there seems to have been little progress in reaching a deal in recent weeks, which has prompted insurgents to blame the White House and what they say is a growing list of Americans’ demands to clear the way for a deal.

The US and the Taliban had been negotiating for a year and were about to make an announcement in September 2019, when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the trial “dead”, referring to the continued violence of the Taliban.

The talks were restarted later in December in Qatar, but stopped again after an attack near the US-led Bagram military base in Afghanistan.

While talks fluctuated, violent attacks have raged in the country, with the number of collisions leaping to record levels in the last quarter of 2019, according to a recent report from the US government watchdog.

