Suggs Goes For Super Bowl After Joining Chiefs Last Month | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – During training last week, the Kansas City chiefs prepared for their AFC title game against Tennessee. This prompted linebacker coach Matt House to look for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Kansas City Chiefs in front of linebacker Terrell Suggs (94) celebrates a sack full of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in the second half of an NFL soccer game in Kansas City (Mon., Sunday, December 29, 2019) (AP Photo) / Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann

It was Terrell Suggs, and it was just too good to let go.

“He said,” Wow, T-Suggs was just there talking about this technique we’re doing and he just set up a clinic, “Spagnuolo recalled Thursday afternoon.” All linebackers, nobody said anything. You just watched. “

Surprising since Suggs has only been with the Chiefs for about a month.

No wonder, because the 17-year-old veteran has earned his stripes in a long career, which he spent mainly with the Baltimore Ravens. There he not only reached the Super Bowl, but won it after the 2012 season. Coincidentally, it was the San Francisco 49ers that Kansas City will face in less than two weeks in Miami.

That’s exactly what Suggs hoped for when the Arizona Cardinals gave him up late in the season.

The Chiefs had just lost their second defensive end through an injury at the end of the season and were keen to get some help pairing with Passrusher Frank Clark. They could never have guessed that it would be a former All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection that had 138 sacks and more post-season experience than anyone else on their list.

There have been reports that Suggs was initially skeptical of joining the Chiefs and preferred to return to the Ravens and help them on the route. But all it took was a look at the list – quarterback Patrick Mahomes, long-range player Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the offensive and Clark and security bully Mathieu on the defensive – and an honest, warm conversation with coach Andy Reid T-Sizzle too convince his, well, to bring Sizzle to the AFC West Champions.

“It didn’t take much convincing,” said Suggs. “This team is pretty veterinarian-savvy. If you’ve been in this position a few times, you’ll learn from success more than ever from mistakes. I think the events of the past few years have prepared this team for this task. It doesn’t hurt either that your team has the reigning MVP and definitely the best tight end in the game. Once they rolled and clicked all the cylinders, we had to have fun out there. “

In fact, it wasn’t long before Suggs started rolling. He joined the team at the beginning of week 16 and played about a quarter of the defensive snaps in a Chicago win. Against the Chargers, he increased that number to about half the following week when a victory for the Chiefs combined with a defeat for the Patriots brought in the second seed and a playoff goodbye in the first round.

Suggs has played roughly the same amount in the past two weeks, which has helped correct Texan’s quarterback Deshaun Watson in the division round and shut down Titans who return Derrick Henry to the AFC title game.

However, its value is not just offside.

It’s on the sidelines.

37-year-old Suggs has seen just about everything in his career and is eager to pass this knowledge on to the next generation. The scene that was played in training last week was just one example of how Suggs took a defensive player – or in this case a few of them – aside and gave them some clues that often resonated with the players as if they came from a trainer.

“He is a true veteran,” said Mathieu. “I think he has a lot of that championship boast. He comes to work every day. Always take notes. I can remember a couple of games in the (Texan) game where he scraped the ball down and looked like 28. “

After the chiefs looked after the titans last weekend, Suggs became the go-to in the locker room for tips on how to use the Super Bowl, be it the sheer volume of media duties, the myriad of friends and families looking for tickets or safe flights or the real challenge of preparing for the biggest game in professional football.

“Just talk to these people and see what the week looks like first,” said Patrick Mahomes, the chief’s quarterback. “It helps to have these people and their experiences to understand what we are getting into and what to expect.”

As for Suggs, he could never have imagined playing in a different Super Bowl when he struggled through the season in Arizona a few months ago or when he joined the Chiefs in the middle of last month.

“It is definitely one of the most humble feelings to be part of,” he said. “I am very happy to be part of it.”

NOTES: Kelce and SS Jordan Lucas did not exercise on Thursday due to an illness. … The chiefs will practice on Friday before being free on Saturday to take care of travel arrangements. You’re going to Miami on Sunday. … Spagnuolo, who was twice the New York Giants defensive coordinator and later served as an interim coach, said he had “only good thoughts” when asked about QB Eli Manning’s resignation. “I think the world of Eli. I’m happy for him, ”said Spagnuolo. “Had an enormous career. I was lucky enough to be with him and share the ultimate moment with him. I wish him all the best. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.