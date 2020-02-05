Sufjan Stevens releases with his stepfather Lowell Brams the new album Aporia

Sufjan Stevens will release a new album Aporia next month alongside his stepfather Lowell Brams. The collaborative album is inspired by New Age music and is the second record the couple recorded together after the 2008 release Music for insomnia, The album’s first single, “The Unlimited”, is streamed below.

Brams is the Lowell that Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell, an album named after his mother Carrie and her husband. Brams and Stevens founded Asthmatic Kitty together, Aporia will be released on March 27 via the label.

Stevens spoke in a statement about the album, saying that he and Brams had worked for several years to bring it together. “You know how it is with jamming,” he said, “90 percent of it is absolutely terrible, but if you are lucky, ten percent is magic.” I just got these little magical moments out. ”

Guests on Aporia belong to Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), D.M. Stith, Nick Berry (Dots Will Echo), John Ringhofer (Halfhanded Cloud), drummer and longtime collaborator James McAlister, keyboardist and trombonist Steve Moore (Sunn O))), guitarist Yuuki Matthews (The Shins) and singer Cat Martino.

Last year Stevens released two new songs, “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart”, matching the Pride month. He also released his score for Justin Peck’s 2017 Ballet The Decalogue,