Sudan sends overthrown leader Omar al-Bashir to ICC to be charged with war crimes

The government of Sudan has announced that it will drop President Omar al-Bashir at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The former leader is being sought by the ICC for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in the war-torn region of Darfur in Sudan. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Bashir was forced by the army in April last year after nationwide protests against his 30-year rule.

He is on trial in Sudan for charges of corruption and was sentenced to two years in prison in December.

However, the joint military and civilian council of the country were reluctant to send the leader to The Hague.

But on Tuesday the government and rebel groups in Darfur agreed that the people wanted by the ICC would be presented to the tribunal, Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters.

The decision was made during peace talks in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

More to come …

