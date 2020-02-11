Sudan Archives wants you to accept your good and bad sides

In connection with Athena Overall, “Limitless” feels like a tonal outlier, since it’s probably the most pop-friendly track on the record.

The way the song sounds describes the world this girl lives in. I’m trying to convince her to leave this guy she’s with for financial support, and she gets insulted and I get angry. She only lives in this materialized, pop world and the sound tries to reflect this. The song is paired with a dark intro and a dark outro – it’s a nastier lo-fi song, and ‘Limitless’ is that little escape in between.

The groove always comes back to this line: “We only have the Internet.” Should we feel constrained or liberated by this limitlessness?

I think it’s both! She met this guy on the internet and created her whole world through it. But I did it too. This is how I got signed to a label, and that’s how I switched to L.A. But it can also be so limiting if you are caught up in trends or abusive relationships.

How did you write this song

This is the last track on the album that was not yet finished. It was difficult for me to finish because of this sonic dissonance. I just knew I wanted to tell a story – I wanted to sing about other people’s lives. After I started writing about this girl, everything came to life and the album was relativized – with “Limitless” between “Stuck” and “Honey” I realized that there was a good side of me and an evil side of me , throughout the recording. This can also be heard in “Black Vivaldi”, which sounds very dark and underground, in contrast to “Confessions”, which is rather great and mainstream.

Talk to me about how the video was created Queen of the damned Mood.

Queen of the damned has been my reference since the beginning of the album. I met this director, Femke, and told her about the album’s yin and yang. I knew I wanted the video to show the good and the bad of me, and I’m a twin too. When I told her that, she wanted to make films with eighty vampires, with the little circle edits and all that stuff. We shot the video in Barcelona. It’s a pretty dark video for a bright song.

Athena is the kind of album that is slowly being revealed and rewarded for repeated listening. How has it developed for you since it fell in November?

I was so tired when it fell, but now I fall in love with it more and more every day. That’s because I’m performing it now – when I perform the songs live, I’m more connected to them. Once I really come into the moment. I can play my songs like “Not For Sale” in my sleep. But I’m still getting to know these songs. I want my live performances to tell the stories. One day I just want to play one day a year and it’s going to be a bloody circus. I am beginning to realize that it is okay to dream big because that’s how you want to be.