Sucky Trend: this viral video of bloodsucking by leeches gets netizens out

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons.

A video clip of a huge bloodsucker sucking blood from someone’s arm has surfaced on the internet and people have lost all tranquility. The clip shows a huge “leech” that draws blood under a flashlight.

While the light focuses on the person’s hands; several other holes can be seen, previously pierced by the parasite.

The video has managed to spread Netizens across multiple social media platforms, but this is not a new clip. The video was originally posted on YouTube in 2015.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8ZfTFr2TAA [/ embed]

However, a Reddit user recently shared it again on the platform, after which it spread like wildfire.

People are restless and right. Here are some comments left by Reddit users.

A user wrote: “Oh god, imagine you accidentally step on it and it just explodes and there is unwashed blood on the carpet and the walls”.

Another sarcastically said: ‘This is really a terrible picture. Thank you.”

There was one user who wrote that the video “physically shrank them”, while another pointed out that the flashlight in the dark room made the whole thing “several times worse”.

Many wondered what the reason could be for the person to have a leech as a pet.

One wrote that it was much like “self-harm,” and another said the person should have chosen to donate blood instead.

