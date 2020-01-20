CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 12: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Chicago Bulls on March 12, 2019 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo, they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (photo by Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images)

Lebron James, who has always been a great passer-by, faces another great achievement in his amazing career.

The Los Angeles Lakers leader is well on the way to winning his first NBA assistant title.

King James would become the oldest NBA first-aider. He would also be the second oldest NBA assistant. Phoenix Sun’s offensive conductor Steve Nash At 37, he won his fifth and final template title and achieved the best 11.4 templates in the league in the 2010/11 season.

In addition, all-time assist leader John Stockton collected his last Assist Crown at the age of 34 in the 1995-96 season.

This season, LeBron James achieves an average career high of 10.9 assists per game by Saturday, almost two assists more than his previous career high (9.1 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017/18 season). And spirited MVP talk follows him in the league.

Some would even argue that he’s better than ever.

It’s great to see a revived @KingJames again in the regular season. Let me say it again, I have never seen this kind of dominance in the 17th year of my life!

– Hubie Brown (@espnHubieBrown) January 19, 2020

Praise to LeBron James

“I’ve never seen a player master a game like LeBron James.” Scottie Pippen once said. “He doesn’t always have to score. He does plays for other people. But if the game is on the line and you need a shot, he’ll do the game.”

This season has demonstrated LeBron James’ brilliance as a passer-by more than ever.