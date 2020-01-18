The dust has barely settled since Zeds dead and Subtronique struck us with their long-awaited collaboration “Bumpy Teeth” – and they’re already on the next one!

In the tweets below, Breakout Artist of 2019 Subtronics reveals a new collaboration with Deadbeats Zeds Dead legends. Not only have they started the new collaboration, but he promises that it “sounds crazy”.

Last night, Subtronics packed the Hollywood Palladium wall to wall and waited until the very last moment to finally unveil the collab which, according to him, still needs work, but it is already a monster.

Subtronics x Zeds Dead Collab

hello @zedsdead and i started a second collaboration and it sounds really crazy

– NTWICR V 5 OUT NOW (@Subtronics) January 17, 2020

test it for the first time @ palladium tonight which is also about to sell

– NTWICR V 5 OUT NOW (@Subtronics) January 17, 2020

. @ Subtronics closed its set last night with a new collaboration @ZEDSDEAD and it is an absolute monster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/loPCBPUxj1

– Your EDM (@YourEDM) January 18, 2020

Photo via @ chinghc107