Subtitles really suck, you know – Mother Jones

Before we dive into a new week, allow me to spoil a pet. Here is Alissa Wilkinson on Parasite, the Korean film that won Best Picture last night:

The deck had been stacked against the film from the start, for reasons that the benevolent and beloved director Bong Joon-ho cheeked the whole season when he collected prizes from critics and industry guilds. “Once you have overcome the threshold of an inch-long subtitle,” Bong said after collecting his Golden Globe for the best film in a foreign language in January, “you will be introduced to so many more great films.” The challenge was simple: Americans do not like reading subtitles, and the Academy consists mainly of Americans who work in the American film industry.

First, it is hardly Americans who do not like subtitles. Nobody likes subtitles. They only occur in countries that are too poor to pay for a dubbing industry.

But that’s not my pet. My pet is that nobody likes subtitles. After all, they eliminate one of the most important aspects of acting: reading rules. Faux sophistication is of the highest order to pretend that it doesn’t matter or doesn’t matter.

This does not mean that you cannot enjoy subtitled films. Of course you can. And I hardly saw any movies last year, so I have no opinion about Parasite in any way. It is only to say that spoken dialogue is an important part of the theatrical experience. Of course it matters.