TAMPA, Florida (AP) – A Florida MP shot a dog on Saturday after the Gasparilla parade after it attacked a police horse.

The pit bull detached itself from a gate to which it was attached and was fired three times on the horses, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s authorities. The area was crowded with the annual Tampa Pirate Celebration, and several officers patrolled the horse on horseback on the parade.

A proxy tried to chase the dog as it pulled away and tried to bite a horse, but found no clear line that might not hurt the horse. The dog returned and bit another horse, a 16-year-old named Romeo, on the leg.

When the dog charged the horse a third time, Deputy Crystal McClelland, who was riding a separate horse, shot the dog once. The dog died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog’s owner was not identified. Authorities said he was homeless and was involuntarily hospitalized after the gunshots because of alleged threats against MPs.

Sheriff Chad Chronister noted that it is a particularly difficult decision for an officer in the mounted unit because they spend their careers working on animals. However, he warned in a statement: “There could have been a lot more injuries and possible losses if the horse had been badly injured not only for the horse itself, but also for the proxy who rides it, the crowd in the Walked nearby on Bayshore Boulevard, and the other horses, who could have reacted because of their herd mentality. “

