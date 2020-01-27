Subramanian Swamy threatens to bring Center decision to sell 100% stake in Air India to justice

On Monday, the government announced the sale of 100% of the shares of the national carrier Air India. The central government led by the BJP has also published a preliminary information memorandum for strategic divestment with the deadline for the submission of an expression of interest (EOI) set for March 17.

According to the tender document, as part of the strategic divestment, Air India would also sell 100% of the capital of the low-cost airline Air India Express and 50% of the capital of the joint venture AISATS. Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the contractor.

AISATS is a 50/50 joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines. It offers ground handling services. Air India also has interests in Air India Engineering Services, Air India Air Transport Services, Airline Allied Services and Hotel Corporation of India.

Air India, wholly owned by the government, is a company incorporated under the Companies Act of 1956 on March 30, 2007 and operates certain air transportation and related activities, operating both nationally and international.

(Agency contributions)

