Stylist Jason Bolden Details Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars Look

The nominated films at the Academy Awards may be important, but just like everyone else waiting to see who the winners will be, they want to see what everyone will wear. This year the women did not come to play. They decorated the red carpet in dresses with mesh, decorations, ruffles and tulle. While pink seemed to be the color of the nocturnal “Harriet” actress, Cynthia Erivo opted for white.

The look of Erivo was a showstopper when she was stunned in custom Atelier Versace dress and accessorized with Maria Tash earrings and rings. Jason Bolden, celebrity stylist, was the brains behind her glamorous and chic appearance. ESSENCE spoke to Bolden prior to Hollywood’s biggest night and told us that we could expect magic from the actress. Bolden explained that Erivo is full of joy and that she is always smiling.

“And with that smile we will probably see a lot of magic from her, you will see a clear smile, and that is about what the atmosphere will be for her.” Bolden partnered with Invisalign clear aligners, the modern, discreet way to straighten your teeth. He shared his tips to beautify every look, including the not-so-secret finishing touch – your smile.

“You can see so many great dresses, you can see so many great shoes, you can see great joy, but don’t have something that people can really connect with, which is a beautiful smile,” exclaimed. Bolden.

