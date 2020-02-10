It wasn’t long before 2020 to become the kind of rumbling, warlike election year that foreshadowed 2019, with President Trump’s overseas eruptions and domestic diversions threatening to cover the accusation and the elections. As the year unfolds, Mother Jones and the rest of the national media work out our work, from checking facts to checking reality, which requires more than just reporting. In the Trump era, it is necessary to look through smoke curtains in the media, scare tactics in the government, and language tricks everywhere. The meanings of words are getting higher and higher; it matters what “white supremacy” and “white nationalism” mean, “extortion” and “quid pro quo” mean, “cancel culture,” “detention.” That is why our employees have debated and rewrite our style guide to ensure it reflects the most accurate, responsible language in terms of race, gender, abortion, imprisonment, immigration, climate science and more.

Today, Mother Jones publishes his style guide, the manual that our editors and reporters use for internal guidance in word choice. It is the first time in our 44-year history that we have published it publicly.

We share it to encourage readers and ourselves to learn aloud about the consequences and limitations of words. What this means is a living guide that is constantly updated, but whose goals are unchanged: challenge hidden prejudices in language, avoid euphemisms that creep into the national vocabulary (such as “internment” when you mean detention), and a wide range of strengthen votes. Find our guide here.

A handful of newsrooms have released theirs: BuzzFeed News, The Guardian, the New York Times, Rewire.News, BBC. More newsrooms should tip their hands. Some highlights in ours: distinction between disinformation and wrong information; suppression and depression of voter turnout; victims and survivors. You see a standard for gender-neutral professional titles (with exceptions) and climate language, such as accepting scientific facts instead of believing in them.

Questions we are debating:

• When should we use Latinx? View our entry; see if you agree.

• Should Black and Brown always be capitalized (but not white) in all references to the breed, or should Mother Jones postpone the discretion of individual writers and sources (as we do now) to confirm personal choice, even at the expense of consistency?

• What is the distinction between “white supremacy” and “white nationalism”? See our entry.

• Should we drop the #MeToo hashtag to reflect the broadening of the movement that goes beyond social media?

• Should we replace “conspiracy theory” with “conspiracy claim” (or a term like this) to preserve the scientific meaning of theory as an accepted set of explanations, the opposite of the utterly misuse of just one theory, as some scientists are ours pitching? Or allow both meanings?

• Should we use “lab-grown” or another term for synthetically grown animal meat?

The biggest misconception you should avoid in style guides: the wrong choice between descriptivism and prescriptivism. What a scam. We have sold this myth that style manuals must choose between describing or prescribing how words work. But each requires the other. You can order à la carte.

There are some complicated neutral, deeply flawed style guides out there. The organization of one news organization – not mentioned as courtesy (the news organization is good, but the style guide is terrible) – has this dose of over-correction: “Don’t call a person racist.” Because, we are told, “source dignity and clarity of the reader has priority when specific actions, rather than general labels, are specified in a story.” In which world of dignity and clarity is banning “racist” meaningful? This kind of hedging and shuffling and dexterity is exactly what restrains readers and ensures that racism becomes nameless and endowed with euphemism.

Another dose of excessive use of the internal guidelines of an editor: “‘Terrorism / terrorists’: do not use. The terrorist of one is the freedom fighter of the other.” False equivalence like this is a known misfire by mediocre, sincere editors with good intentions, but poor grammar and wrong politics.This is a swing beyond the best balance. “Terrorist” can be used so clearly to describe white supremacist terrorists as jihadist terrorists and anyone who meets a demanding definition based on ideology, intention and Impact: The word is not always empty, innate subjectively or bluntly devoted as an instrument of empire, allow and use the word accurately, forbidding it would only confirm the serious accusation that journalists with a progressive attitude resort to euphemisms chosen by cherry instead of making hard distinctions and to name something exactly what it is.

Although Mother Jones does not hesitate to take a position – see our guidelines on competence and disability, religion and atheism, abortion and law – we also do not make general statements in cases where there is good reason to leave things open or writers and have resources define their own conditions.

Our style guide is always available. Contact us via [email protected] and weigh your comments. Our copy team answers all your non-checking questions (and most of your trolling questions). Enter the breach.