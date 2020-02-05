Study shows transportation beliefs from 20 years ago largely myths that are forecast to be today

Photo credit: Pexels.com

As long as people have been moving, there have been fantastic predictions about how technology will revolutionize transportation. Most of them turn out to be myths. A researcher from the University of Kansas has authored a study of an influential article that described widespread traffic predictions from 20 years ago as myths. He found that they are still very accurate.

In 2000, the influential traffic geographer William Black published “An unpopular essay on traffic”. The much-cited study argued that nine popular beliefs about the future of transportation at the time were just myths. Bradley Lane, associate professor of public affairs & administration at the KU, revised this study for a commemorative publication to mark the KU’s 25th anniversary Journal of Transport Geography, Black was pretty accurate in his predictions, Lane said.

“Black identified what he thought was nine transport myths at the time. Some related to sustainability, some didn’t. In retrospect, some were ridiculous,” Lane said. “Others weren’t as strong, but ideas like ethanol in particular could replace oil because there is only X times as much arable land to produce corn, and the idea that telecommunications technology could significantly reduce transportation needs was not realistic.”

In his study, Lane describes how five of the nine beliefs identified by black have turned out to be myths, while four still have potential to improve sustainable transport. Lane also analyzes the current idea of ​​three traffic revolutions, their realization potential and whether they are likely to worsen the situation before they are improved.

The five popular traffic beliefs in 2000 that still prove to be myths:

Ethanol fuel reduces CO2 emissions

Teleworking will reduce urban travel

Globalization will reduce travel to the city

The number of transit drivers will increase with the aging of the population

Communication technology reduces the need and amount of personal trips.

Four beliefs that have potential:

Intelligent transport systems contribute to sustainable transport

Transport investments lead to nearby economic development

Transport investments are “safe” investments

By connecting geographically remote locations, the local economy is stimulated.

The more realistic beliefs in developed countries, Lane said, are more promising, especially the intelligent transportation systems that promote sustainable transportation. Transport investments have proven “safe” as they continue to be made by governments around the world. However, the economic development in the vicinity has not been guaranteed at all locations where such investments are made. Linking distant locations has shown economic benefits, he wrote.

Today’s traffic research has written a lot about “three revolutions” that change the face of traffic.

Lane, a former Blacks graduate, analyzes each case using a best case / worst case scenario. Any revolution has the potential to turn out to be a myth, similar to five of Black’s nine points, but it’s too early to assume that this will happen, Lane said. Everyone also has the potential to be revolutionary, but there’s also a possibility that they will make things worse before they improve things in terms of sustainable transportation, Lane said.

On the positive side, alternative fuels have the potential to significantly reduce the amount of oil used for transportation and thus significantly reduce the amount of CO2 emissions from vehicles. This could reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere. Connected and autonomous vehicles could realistically increase the efficiency of travel, reduce the number of fatalities and improve the accessibility of traffic to underserved population groups. Shared mobility, such as carpooling, could reduce the number of vehicles on the road, improve road efficiency, reduce pollution and improve accessibility.

But all of these options have potential drawbacks. Alternative fuels may not be operational for many years, may not be available for all types of vehicles, or may result in a net increase in emissions before they decrease. Connected and autonomous vehicles could put more vehicles on the road if their availability encouraged people to take more trips. Security is also a concern.

“It’s a much bigger question of how we assess the benefits of these modes of transportation and the path to greater security,” said Lane. “There’s also a safety dichotomy: when an autonomous car recently hit and killed a pedestrian, all tests were stopped. If someone crashes a Tesla, its safety is questioned. However, our current technology kills every year thousands. ” and we accept that as the cost of the car as our primary means of travel. “

These perceptions could hinder adoption and there are limits to ridesharing use in rural areas.

Regardless of the opportunities for any innovation, Lane says research is best if it is not assumed that everyone will adopt the technology. Resisting the trend of focusing research on classic early adopter locations like California will also make a major contribution to better understanding the future of transportation.

“Research tends to overestimate how much we know about the spread of new technologies, and it has always done so,” Lane said. “This is far more complicated than assuming that everyone will have or will want the latest technology. We shouldn’t focus too much on the technology and its capabilities, and instead think about why people are adopting it and what the spread of this technology is and how that spread will affect. Technology won’t necessarily save us, and it could make things worse before it gets better. ”

More information:

Bradley W. Lane. Revision of an unpopular paper on transport: The results of old myths and the effects of new technologies on the sustainability of transport Journal of Transport Geography (2019). DOI: 10.1016 / j.jtrangeo.2019.102535

Provided by

University of Kansas

