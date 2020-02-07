Study shows that social media and search engines are better than their reputation suggests

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Digital media have fundamentally changed the way we consume news. It is often believed that the use of social networks and search engines has a negative impact on the variety of messages that people access. This is often attributed to the algorithmic filtering used by these intermediaries, in which only information is displayed that corresponds to the interests and preferences of the individual users.

A current study by researchers from the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), the University of Hohenheim and the Leibniz Institute for Social Sciences in Cologne (GESIS) contradicts this widespread assumption. Based on an innovative analysis of the web browser behavior of more than 5,000 German internet users, the results show that the use of intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, Google or portals like GMX actually leads to more visits to news sites and a greater variety of news sites visited. This contradicts what has been postulated so far.

“Anyone who visits Facebook or Google is more likely to come into contact with messages, so using these intermediaries is an important mechanism for Internet message consumption,” said Dr. Frank Mangold from the University of Hohenheim. The research team attributes this to the concept of random exposure to news. With traditional media such as television and newspapers, people often only see the news if they consciously choose it. On intermediate platforms, they can also come into contact with messages by chance, for example if their contacts share news content with them or they come across interesting articles when they check their e-mails.

According to the researchers, the results of the study could have significant political and social implications by refuting the thought of filter bubbles and echo chambers. “In previous debates, there were many concerns about the fear that online media could lead to new social barriers,” said Professor Michael Scharkow from the University of Mainz. “However, our results show that social media and search engines actually have great potential to break down existing barriers.”

“From previous studies, particularly by Oxford University, we know that access to news is often random, but is also partly due to a deliberate decision. Some users even visit websites like Facebook and Twitter to consume news content “added Dr. Johannes Breuer from GESIS added.

For their study, the researchers used a statistical model to calculate the estimated daily usage of news content to isolate the extent of accidental or unplanned contact with news. “Regardless of whether a user usually consumed a little or a lot of online news on days when someone was spending more time on Facebook, Twitter or Google than usual, he also came into contact with more news as well as more news from different countries Sources as usual, “Dr. Sebastian Stier from GESIS in the light of the results.

Last but not least, the researchers point out that further studies and more detailed insight into the algorithms of intermediaries are needed to understand more precisely how these intermediaries promote unintended, accidental message consumption.

Americans Upset About Social Media Control Over News: Survey

More information:

Michael Scharkow et al. National Academy of Sciences procedure (2020). DOI: 10.1073 / pnas.1918279117

Provided by

University of Mainz

Quote:

Study shows that social media and search engines are better than their reputation suggests (2020, February 7)

accessed on February 7, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-social-media-reputation.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.