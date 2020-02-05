Study shows how ants regulate aggression and acceptance between friends and enemies

Scientists have studied a special mechanism in ants that is responsible for activating their aggressive behavior.

The secret mantra for a happy life is all about accepting friends and rejecting everything that is unnecessary, including the enemies. While we humans are still struggling to learn this art, a new study shows that ants use a precise mechanism to use aggression against invaders from other colonies to defend their own.

A team of researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, United States, has investigated a special mechanism in ants that is responsible for activating their aggressive behavior.

A press release from Vanderbilt University further revealed the content of the study, making it easy to understand how ants use the lock-and-key mechanism to regulate their behavior. They distinguish littermates and non-littermates using chemical markers that consist of specific odorants on their bodies.

The ants smell these scents and decode the specific compounds on intruder ants from other colonies. Based on this scent, they decide whether to accept a nest size or show aggression to non-littermates.

Laurence Zwiebel, senior author of the article, said: “Eusocial ants are one of the greatest success stories in evolutionary biology, not least thanks to their advanced organizational behavior and complex social interactions.” Laurence is also Cornelius Vanderbilt chairman in the biological sciences. .

He added: “For years, researchers have hypothesized that ants have specific chemical markers that play a key role in their interactions. What surprised us is that ants not only have these markers, but require these signals to be very accurately decoded by specific receptors to activate aggression. “

