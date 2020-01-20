STUDY: Our dance styles are unique like fingerprints

One of the greatest things about EDM shows is the freedom we have to express ourselves through dance. Whether you like to headbang on the rail, mix with friends backwards or go down in the crowd, dance celebrates our individuality.

So much so that a new study reveals that our dance styles are incredibly unique, like fingerprints. According to researchers at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland, each person has their own way of dancing, which can be detected down to the smallest movement.

The researchers initially investigated whether computers could identify the kind of music that people danced based on their dance style. What they found was much more powerful, as 73 dancers spoke. They were asked to dance to different genres (rap, reggae, blues, country, electronic dance, jazz and metal) in whatever way seemed natural.

It turned out that the algorithm was not so effective at detecting gender, spitting the right answers only 30% of the time. However, he was able to detect who was dancing exactly out of the 73 participants with 94% success.

“It seems like a person’s dance moves are sort of a fingerprint,” said co-author and data analyst Dr. Pasi Saari. “Each person has a unique movement signature that stays the same regardless of the type of music being played.”

There is still a lot to learn about how humans interact with music, but these results are simply incredible.

This research is published in The Journal of New Music Research – see the full study here.

Sources: StudyFinds.org, Taylor & Francis Online