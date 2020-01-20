Studs and Duds from the NFL Conference Championship on Sunday

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sport

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit their ticket to the Super Bowl LIV with victories on Sunday at the conference championship, where players from both teams performed amazingly.

On the other side of the coin, the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have to live with the disappointment that, thanks to a few of their stars’ outstanding games, they are running out.

When we check into the conference championship games on Sunday, we look at the players who have excelled on the big stage and those who have not.

Stud: Patrick Mahomes was all in awe

Once again, the Chiefs fell into an early hole against the Titans for the second week in a row, and everyone started to freak out. Like last weekend, Patrick Mahomes made sure that the story was all about his offense when he made another great comeback with stunning highlights (like this one).

When he had to be, Mahomes was razor-sharp. He carved the titan’s extraordinary defense with surgical precision and finished it with 294 meters and three touchdowns on the 23-of-35 pass. But where he really showed himself was on the ground. Mahomes ’27-yard touchdown run, which led the Chiefs by 53 yards on eight runs, was legendary.

Dud: Ryan Tannehill hissed as he sizzled

The titans reached the conference championship game thanks to an unstoppable running game and a defense that figured out how to hinder Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. Ryan Tannehill didn’t have to do much in his two playoff wins before Sunday’s game. But against Kansas City, the Titans had to see him the same way he did in the second half of the season, when he led the league in pass classification and routinely made big games look easy.

Instead, Tannehill hissed. Although he completed a decent percentage of his passes (21-of-31) and threw two touchdowns, everything was dink and dunk except for a few big games on the field. It was not decisive. He looked uncertain at times. And in the end, when the Titans desperately needed something big, these problems reappeared when the Chiefs sealed the victory with a sack.

Stud: Sammy Watkins helped seal the win

As we predicted, Sammy Watkins had a huge impact on Sunday’s game. Tyreek Hill scored two of Mahomes’ three touchdowns. But the big games in the passing game showed Watkins, who led the chiefs with seven catches for 114 yards.

Oh, and luckily, in the middle of the fourth quarter, Watkins broke into the middle of the field and got a 60-yard touchdown to freeze the game for the chiefs. Not a bad day for the unannounced star of this crime.

Dud: Derrick Henry didn’t take up the challenge

No player participated in the conference championship hotter on Sunday than Derrick Henry. In his last three games, this guy has gained 588 yards and five touchdowns. It was the absolute biggest reason why the titans came to the AFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the competition on Sunday, defensive chief Frank Clark stunned the NFL community with derogatory comments to Henry. In essence, he said that Henry is just a big guy who is not difficult to tackle. Crazy enough, in the AFC title game is exactly what Henry became. When Henry grew up small when his team needed him the most, he only managed 61 yards and a touchdown (in the first quarter) to 21 touches from Scrimmage.

A player who, as a rule, grew stronger as the game went on, disappeared in the second half of the defeat on Sunday.

Stud: Raheem Mostert was unstoppable

Raheem Mostert, who has been injured six times since joining the NFL as an unoccupied rookie from Purdue in 2015, is now one of the real stars of the 49s in the Super Bowl.

After the 49ers lost Tevin Coleman at the beginning of the first quarter due to a cruel-looking elbow injury, Kyle Shanahan turned almost exclusively to Mostert and fed him the whole game.

The result was a record-breaking performance in which he completed 160 meters and three touchdowns before halftime. At the end of the game, Mostert had scored 226 yards and four touchdowns from Scrimmage, making the history of the NFL.

Dud: Aaron Rodgers couldn’t conjure the magic

Forget his rally in the second half. Aaron Rodgers should compete in Santa Clara with the NFC title on Sunday. He didn’t go down whimpering. But when his team needed something positive in the first half, Rodgers couldn’t deliver.

The veteran had only 42 net overtakes in 12 attempts before the start of the third quarter. The Packers had only 93 meters at half time. Even worse, Rodgers lost two sales in the first half, the first through a fiddle that prepared the 49ers for a field goal. The second was the interception of Emmanuel Moseley at the end of the second quarter, which prepared the 49ers for a touchdown and a 27-0 lead at half time.

Rodgers then threw a second interception at Richard Sherman towards the end of the fourth quarter to crown the game in favor of the 49ers.

Stud: Deebo Samuel showed up huge

On the 49ers’ second drive in the NFC title game on Sunday, Deebo Samuel made it clear that he would be a problem for the Packers by blowing up two long wins and making a poor defender wish for an ice bath.

After the 49ers canceled the passing game due to their excessive lead, Samuel was still one of the team’s biggest batting teams. He made big blocks in the running game and when his number was given he made big games by letting the ball run himself.

All in all, this newcomer from South Carolina stacked up in the second round with just four strokes 89 meters from the abyss and put on a few players.

Dud: Packers Run Defense was paper thin

Thanks to the dynamic duo of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, the Packers 2019 had one of the best pass rushes in the league. The weakness in this defense, however, was against the run in which the Packers were the tenth worst team in the NFL during the regular season.

When the 49ers started the ball in Santa Clara on Sunday evening, Kyle Shanahan just kept feeding his back. The reason for this is that Green Bay simply couldn’t slow down the running game. The 49ers had more than 200 rushing yards before the start of the fourth quarter. They ended the game with 285 meters and four touchdowns on the ground, making the Packers leave Levi Stadium for the second time this season.