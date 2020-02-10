Studs and duds from Sunday’s promotion

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sport

After a few nice matches on Saturday, XFL Week 1 continued with two games on Sunday to end the debut weekend.

The New York Guardians dominated the Tampa Bay Vipers in the early Sunday game, in which a former Georgia star struggled extensively. Later that evening, the St. Louis BattleHawks and Dallas Renegades organized a show that made the XFL managers a little nervous, with the road team winning a 15-9 battle.

These are the biggest studs and duds of Sunday’s XFL Week 1 promotion.

Stud: Dan Williams, WR, Tampa Bay Vipers

The violation of Tampa Bay was generally a major disaster. The only noticeable thing on an otherwise miserable day was receiver Dan Williams, who came up with some of the biggest games of the match in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Murray’s biggest play of the day, a 44-meter strike for Dan Williams, almost picked by Dravon Askew-Henry, who expected an accurate pass – to his annoyance pic.twitter.com/Fjrglm2b8q

– Arif Hasan, leap day enthusiast (@ArifHasanNFL) 9 February 2020

Williams dragged in six of the nine steps that came on his way for the Vipers on Sunday, while he walked 123 meters in the process.

Dud: Aaron Murray, QB, Tampa Bay Vipers

Murray was a former starter at the University of Georgia and never registered three seasonal statistics in three seasons after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft 2014. He entered XFL Week 1 as the starting quarterback for the Vipers, but after what he Sunday did not last long.

Murray was always inaccurate and he made extremely bad decisions, even if there was enough time and there was no pressure on his face.

All in all, the quarterback ended with 231 yards at 16-of-34 with one touchdown and two interceptions. Even his enormous completion of 42 meters in the fourth quarter was a terrible throw. He was perhaps the worst starting quarterback of any team in XFL Week 1.

Stud: Bunmi Rotimi Jr., DE, New York Guardians

Leading a dominant defensive attempt, defensive end Bunmi Rotimi Jr. had a huge game for the Guardians. A former unsigned free agent who spent time with the Chicago Bears organization never registered official statistics at NFL level. That may change after what the former Old Dominion star did on Sunday.

Rotimi picked up seven solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, a bag and a forced fight. He was a force to be reckoned with and is a player that we will be watching over the coming weeks.

Dud: Marc Trestman, HC, Tampa Bay Vipers

As a respected offensive coach competing at the highest level, Marc Trestman didn’t have his team ready to compete on Sunday. In all three phases of the game, the Vipers were surpassed by the Guardians. In fact, the highlight of the game was mainly what their defensive coordinator was wearing, rather than the field game.

Worse, when it was crystal clear that Murray would not be effective, Trestman continued to roll out the quarterback despite the fact that Quentin Flowers was much more effective in moving the chains and creating a positive impulse. And as a final straw, the decision of the coach to kick a field goal, 17-0 in the second half, was extremely weak and rightly torn by fans watching at home.

Stud: Jordan Ta’amu, QB, St. Louis BattleHawks

The BattleHawks did not offend the entire Sunday game. But an important piece in the fourth quarter won the game and showed why the St. Louis is a fun to follow during the 2020 season.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a gifted rookie from Ole Miss last year, turned the game upside down. First he scrambled 37 meters through the middle of the field to bring the BattleHawks into score range. He then hit Alonzo Russell for his first career touch pass.

Ta’amu made big matches when his team needed him the most and showed that he is a player to watch the rest of the season. He finished Sunday’s game with 286 yards and a scrimmage touchdown, and he virtually won the game.

Dud: Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Dallas Renegades

One of the more recognizable names playing Sunday night, Renegades, who recovered Cameron Artis-Payne, had to forget a match. A man who averaged four meters per touch at NFL level in four years looked slow and indecisive.

The end result was a final total of 19 yards on six touches of scrimmage for an average of 3.17 yards per touch. He was greatly surpassed by team-mate Lance Dunbar – another name that some may remember from the NFL – and does not appear to play a major role in the Dallas offense in the future.

Stud: Marquette King, P, St. Louis BattleHawks

There was not much offense during much of Sunday’s game, so punter Marquette King was called to take action. Just as he did so often during his NFL career, King delivered a number of boomers.

His third quarter masterpiece should have resulted in a perfect field position for the defense of St. Louis, but a blunt decision destroyed one of the best kicks we’ve ever seen.

Thanks to King’s ability to turn the field around, the BattleHawks have won this game. Period of time.

Dud: Final falls short

Saturday’s promotion was a lot of fun. The first game on Sunday was one-sided, but at least gave fans some tempting action to enjoy. To end the weekend and say goodbye to XFL Week 1, the St. Louis BattleHawks and Dallas Renegades put fans to sleep with an exceptionally boring game.

Even before the game began, part of the shine was worn when it was announced that Landry Jones would be injured and put the Philip Nelson underwear model in the spotlight. Nelson did not play badly, but everything the Renegades did attacking was dink and dunk. Both teams were defensively stronger, major attacks on the attacking side were hard to find and the result was a 15-9 yawning party.

Exactly as the XFL did not want this weekend to end.