Studs and duds from Saturday’s promotion

The long-awaited debut of the XFL finally arrived on Saturday when the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders started week 1 in style. Moments later in the evening, the Loscats Wildcats and Houston Roughnecks ended the day with a very entertaining competition.

The defenders won their debut over Seattle, 31-19, and the Roughnecks attack went off against the Wildcats to win 37-17. The two games on Saturday provided fans with a lot of excitement, along with some of the big hits that the NFL has prepared from the game.

The restarted competition also contained some major highlights, but of course there were also some disappointing performances. These are the biggest studs and duds of Saturday’s XFL Week 1 promotion.

Stud: Cardale Jones, QB, DC Defenders

Cardale Jones entered XFL Week 1 as a favorite to win MVP at the end of the season. Based on the way he played Saturday, you bet before the bet line climbs too much.

Jones, a former Ohio State star who never made it into the NFL as a starter, looked like he could still earn a chance at the highest level. He showed toughness in the bag, avoided pressure with a nice movement and always kept his eyes on the field. The result was a very strong overall game in which he hit 322 yards and two touchdowns of scrimmage.

The Defenders quarterback was also the trigger man in the biggest game of the game and beat Khari Lee with a beautiful trick-play touchdown that led to the win.

Dud: Brandon Silvers, QB, Seattle Dragons

A former unsigned NFL player from Troy, Brandon Silvers played last year as a member of the now defunct AAF’s Memphis Express. He eventually played well and now leads the Seattle attack in the XFL.

With a number of big throws that helped the Dragons early in the game, Silvers struggled in the second half and finally threw two costly interceptions – the second of which iced the game.

Silvers completed the game by making slightly more than half of his passes (21-of-40) for 217 yards. He threw three touchdowns, but the turnover was brutal and turned out to be expensive.

Stud: Austin Proehl, WR, Seatle Dragons

Austin Proehl, a former seventh round from North Carolina, has been unable to hold an NFL selection in recent seasons. He will get the chance to shine in the XFL in Seattle this season and make the most of the opportunity.

The Seattle offense generally struggled, but Proehl was the team’s best player on Saturday. His 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter was just electric (look here), and he finished with five catches for 88 yards and two scores.

Dud: Donnel Pumphrey, RB, DC Defenders

Pumphrey was from the state of San Diego and was an intriguing player. He took out 6,458 yards and 57 touchdowns from scrimmage in his last three years at the Aztecs. Then he entered the NFL as a pick in the fourth round and never registered a single stat during his first three seasons as a pro.

Now with a second chance to shine, Pumphrey instead showed the same problems that prevented him from succeeding at NFL level. He finished Saturday’s action with only six yards in five touches and was absolutely enlightened during the biggest hit of XFL Week 1.

Stud: P.J. Walker, QB, Houston Roughnecks

The attack on Houston was explosive, mainly thanks to a masterly performance by Phillip “PJ” Walker with a dual-threat quarterback. The guy was absolutely shredding on Saturday and unpacked the entire Los Angeles defense throughout the game.

Walker had already thrown three touchdowns against half time. He continued to drop dips in the passing game and was a threat to the ground. All in all, the quarterback counted 298 yards and four touchdowns of scrimmage (along with a late interception on a greedy pass) when the Roughnecks made a great start to their campaign.

Dud: Charles Kanoff, QB, Los Angeles Wildcats

The Los Angeles attack started well on Saturday, thanks to a nice start by quarterback Charles Kanoff. He scored the first Wildcats touchdown after a five-meter hit and then threw an 11-meter touchdown at Jordan Smallwood in the beginning of the second quarter to set up his team with the score of 14-6.

TOUCHDOWN @XFLWildcats.

EL PRIMERO DE LA HISTORIA.

Kanoff ya tenía el dedito con el '1' cuando entró a la zona de anotación.#XFLenFD #XFL @xfl2020 pic.twitter.com/LtWLiGSlnL — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) February 8, 2020

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Kanoff then cooled off enormously. He rattled in the bag, was inaccurate, and often looked lost in the second half. In the end of the fourth quarter, Kanoff was replaced by Jalan McClendon, but he returned shortly after McClendon had made a choice himself.

He finished the game with 214 yards on 20-of-41 with one touchdown and one interception.

Stud: Kony Ealy, DE, Houston Roughnecks

NFL fans can recognize this name because Ealy has spent five years in the competition and has 15 pockets to his name. So it wasn’t really shocking to see him dominate the trenches for the Roughnecks on Saturday.

Ealy was a problem. He logged the first bag of the game for Houston and played five quarterback hits, along with two tackles for loss. He will be a force in the XFL this year if he can stay healthy, and if that happens, then no one should be surprised if Ealy returns to the NFL in 2020.

Dud: The defense of Wildcats seemed lost

The first game of the season was not good for the defense of Los Angeles. Defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson, himself an old NFL star, must be frustrated with what happened on Saturday, as the Roughriders moved the ball almost as they wanted without much resistance.

The line of defense of the Wildcats did not generate much pressure, so the attack from Houston left the run game completely and the whole game could succeed with enormous success. Los Angeles would end with a total of two quarterback hits and one bag (all done by Shawn Oakman). That is not a winning formula in a competition that is very happy.