RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Popular television show Star Trek has taught us that space is the last frontier. And it seems that the border is not that far after all.

And students at Uwharrie Ridge School 6-12 in Randolph County hope to one day help conquer it.

They’re studying how to raise chickens on Mars, which worries us more with what other adventurous Americans are doing these days.

“Matt Koci is a poultry science professor at NC State and imagined the idea that one day when these sixth graders graduate, Elon Musk says he’s going to put us on Mars,” said professor Sarah Moore of science. “Well, right now, all of the research that takes us to Mars is about plants. Unless we all plan to eat only plants, someone has to start the wheels on these chickens. “

Koci therefore wrote a grant for four teachers from North Carolina to develop a program to teach children how to raise poultry in space.

“The idea was to get students thinking about farming and to get farming into schools, but to think outside the box,” said Allison Walker, of the NC State Cooperative Extension. “Think about what chicken breeds would be sustainable, what would work well on Mars and think about the atmosphere on Mars, the temperature, how they would need to create chicken coops, how to feed the chickens.”

This is exactly what sixth student Aya Elkordy did and learned a lot during the process.

“I learned to build a cooperative,” says Aya. “Chickens need two to four square feet for themselves. I learned the types of food that would be good for feeding them. They can eat insects, corn, apples, peas – mainly things that we can also eat. “

With the average age of a North Carolina farmer approaching 60, Moore hopes his work here can sow the seeds of the next generation of farmers.

“What I hope these kids have won is how exactly we raise poultry here in Randolph County, what kind of resources do we have here,” said Moore. “What kind of careers do we have for my students?” They are in sixth grade and are going to high school in a few years. What kind of track should they be in? What skills do they need to get into these careers and potentially stay here in our riding? And then, who knows? Maybe some of these kids will go to the state of North Carolina and join the poultry or space division and continue to build spaceships or think about how and where to grow chickens. “

