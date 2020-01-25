Students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences still have not been paid more than a month after serving as bailiffs for the celebration of Farmers' Day

An exclusive report available at www.Ghgossip.com indicates that students from the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho Technical University and the Volta Region Nursing Training College in Ghana who were used as ushers and other protocol capacities during the Famers 2019 The day’s ceremony has still not been paid, their allowance promised before their recruitment.

One of the affected students who spoke on condition of anonymity to Ghgossip.com said moments after the program, they started asking for their re-listing only for a WhatsApp group to be created for the problem at hand, much to their surprise.

All the students, about 50 in number, have been added to the group, so that they will be given additional information on their allowance, but it seems to be only a masquerade because the recruiters who would be affiliated with the outgoing government have not paid. saying through the group chat that the money from the “top” has still not been released so that the students calm down.

When the student demand became incessant, the group administrators cut the cat so that the injured students could no longer ask about the money.

The two ladies who recruited the ladies identified only as Sandra and Joséphine, however, maintained that the money had not been released, so they should be patient, but the students think they have been wronged and therefore ask “justice”.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com