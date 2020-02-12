Students in China who want to return home for coronavirus

The well-known Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has

revealed that some Ghanaian students in China have over

Coronavirus epidemic in the country and has turned to him to help them

return to their home country.

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Constituency made this revelation on its Twitter page.

According to John, students from other countries have evacuated from China to their various, and the Ghanaian students also want to join.

John Dumelo asked all authorities concerned to help the stranded students.

“I have received dozens of messages from needy students in Wuhan, China, in the past few days. They have to be evacuated, other countries have evacuated their students and these Ghanaian students are “stranded”. I hope the Ghanaian authorities will help you as soon as possible. #dumelogives “ – John Dumelo tweeted.

