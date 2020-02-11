Students and adults can pursue careers at the Rockbridge CareerFest

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – An upcoming career fair offers middle school and senior school students the opportunity to learn about careers in Rockbridge County and the surrounding area. The event also includes a focus on adult career development with on-site interviews from potential employers.

At the Rockbridge CareerFest, students learn in a fun and practical way about manufacturing, craft, healthcare, information technology, agriculture, education and public service jobs, the county said. You will also be informed about possible internship opportunities in the region.

The event, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County, will take place on February 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center – Anderson Coliseum.

The schools coordinate the transportation to the event during the day. Virginia Career Works will be attending the event from 4pm to 6pm. Providing adults with resources who are looking for new careers or who want to continue their education, the statement said.

Childcare is provided by Rockbridge Area YMCA during this part of the event.

For more information on this event, call (540) 463-5375.

