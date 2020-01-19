In the United States, the student loan burden is around $ 1.6 trillion and is increasing, mainly because people have barely made a dent in the repayment of their loans.

This is a report released Thursday by the rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. While higher college enrollment rates and higher tuition fees were the main reason for the increase in student loan balances, the report says that slow loan repayments have recently become the main driver.

“Over the next few years, the combination of slow repayments and high, if not increasing, levels of new borrowing will likely fuel a further increase in the stock of debt,” write the report’s authors.

In recent years, the number of students enrolled in higher education has decreased and the cost of college has stabilized relative to people’s income, according to Moody’s analysts. But borrowers have been slow to pay off their debt, which means that the student loan balance will continue to increase over the years.

Over the past decade, the total net annual repayment rate of student loans – that is, the amount of existing balances eliminated each year – has averaged about 3%, according to Moody’s report.

Only 51% of federal borrowers who had to start repaying their loans between 2010 and 2012 had made progress after five years, according to the report. Students who attended all types of institutions found it difficult to repay their loans, although those who attended for-profit or two-year institutions experienced particularly difficult times. Many of them have not paid their balances at all.

Why repayment has been slow

There are many reasons why people have been slow to pay off their student loans.

On the one hand, the employment outlook for many graduates of for-profit, two-year and four-year non-selective schools is not good, making it difficult to earn the income necessary to repay loans and otherwise stay afloat. Some students do not complete their programs or receive diplomas.

Another reason Moody’s cites for slow repayment is an increase in income-based repayment plans, which can reduce monthly loan payments based on income and family size, and make repayment of these loans more affordable.

“As you can imagine, the monthly payment will be reduced to reduce their monthly obligation, but at the same time, the loan will be outstanding much longer and the repayment rate will be much slower”, Nicky Dang, executive vice president / director at Moody’s, told CNN.

Finally, more and more people are opting for extended repayment plans, which means that they plan to repay their loans over a longer period. Only about a quarter of the balances are currently reimbursed over a period of 10 years or less, the report said.

Many people have longer repayment plans because they cannot afford the repayments of traditional loans, although analysts believe others are opting to repay the loans over a longer period of time by choice, said at CNN Warren Kornfeld, executive vice president of Moody’s.

Student loans affect other areas of life

Student debt has been the fastest growing type of household debt in the United States in the past decade, and it is now the second largest category of household debt after mortgages, according to Moody’s.

According to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access and Success, about two in three seniors who graduated from a public or private non-profit college in 2018 were in debt. These borrowers owed an average of $ 29,200.

“The growth in student loans has slowed in recent years as states have invested more in public colleges, but millions of students continue to struggle with debt,” said Debbie Cochrane, the organization’s executive vice president, in a press release at the time.

The debt burden on student loans, according to Moody’s analysts, “is weighing on household finances and the economy in general.”

Having a student loan debt affects a person’s ability to access other forms of household credit, especially if they are able to save for a down payment on a home, to qualify for a loan. mortgage or starting a small business – all of these factors drive economic growth and wealth creation. .