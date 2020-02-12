Student dies after school and refuses to go home

School management at Dwamena Akenten Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti region is in hot soup after alleging that a school general arts student died in the second year after allegedly being denied medical treatment head caretaker to go home.

According to reports by a reporter from Ultimate Fm, the deceased was asked to be released on Sunday, February 9, 2020, but were denied.

In a conversation with a school student, he confirmed that the deceased died in classroom tuition on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The body of the deceased was taken to St. Patrick Hospital, where an autopsy will be performed shortly.

However, the head caretaker has rejected claims that he refused to grant the student the exeation, that is, his death. He said that neither he nor the headmaster as fathers could have been so cold for the boy’s situation.

Meanwhile, the school authorities are holding a meeting with the family and the police so that the body can be given to parents who insist that the body be buried according to Islamic custom.

Source: www.ghgossip