Student Department feeds the performance of Michigan Hockey vs. Ohio State

In a weekend series vs. Nr. 11 Ohio State, the Michigan hockey team in 2020 3-0-1 with a lot of speed.

The weekend series at Yost Ice Arena yielded mixed results for the Wolverines, but in general was still a step in the right direction.

The series against OSU was fueled by a recent article that did not include Michigan as one of the nine best student sections in college hockey. The student section of Michigan (The Children of Yost) appeared completely before Friday’s competition and announced their presence.

The Michigan team needed their fans, because Friday’s game was a nail bite. Goals from Michigan’s Cam York and Michael Pastujov brought Michigan 2-1 en route to the 3rd Period, but the Buckeyes brought the game to 2-2 during a power play. With 3:43 to go, Captain Will Lockwood gave Michigan the lead after an assist from Jake Slaker. Michigan would win the game of Friday 3-2.

After the game, Lockwood noted how the home crowd and the student department inspired the team. “They spend it 110 percent every night,” Lockwoods said. “Boys talked in the locker room that this is the best thing they’ve seen Yost, and we feed that energy. It’s something the boys will remember forever, the Children of Yost come every night.”

“In all fairness to the writer, I don’t know if he has ever been to Yost Ice Arena. But if you’ve seen that tonight and you can’t prepare to play in this game, whether you’re in opposition or the home team, you shouldn’t play the game, “said coach Mel Pearson from Michigan. “We all know who the best college hockey audience is, student department in college hockey, we know that. Just come to Yost Ice Arena and you will experience it. “

Game two on Saturday contained the same type of energetic crowd, but it did not have the same results on the ice for the Wolverines. Ohio State managed a 2-0 lead in the 1st period, then scored two goals in the 3rd and won the game 4-1, despite Michigan defeating OSU 36 against 21.

After the series divorce, Michigan is number 29 in the Pairwise Rankings and the season is 11-12-3. The Wolverines are 6-8-2 in the Big Ten game, which is in sixth place in the conference. Although Michigan started slowly this season, the team thinks they will finish strong.

“I think we really went around the corner in the second half as a team. We learned to finish games,” Lockwood said. “I think our defense has been pretty good throughout the year, and Strauss has been great on the internet. That’s something we talked about from the first day. We knew we would get bounces, and we are lucky that they will go inside. I don’t think it’s too late. We are going to run. ”

The following for Michigan this weekend is a home series against Wisconsin.