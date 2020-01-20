Stuart McCloskey was appointed to the Irish squad before the six-nation campaign

Stuart McCloskey is a late participant in the Irish Six Nations team who will travel to a training camp in Portugal tomorrow before the championship.

The Ulster Center was unlucky enough not to reach Andy Farrell’s 35-man panel, which was announced last week after showing great form in the Champions Cup pool stages.

But after Keith Earls missed Muenster’s last billiard game against Ospreys last weekend, Leinster confirms today that Jordan Larmour sustained a minor foot injury and that there will be a start against Scotland on Saturday against Scotland , the new Irish leader Farrell must give up no chances.

“Stu has played well in the past few weeks and has been good at the weekend,” said Farrell.

“Center is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few back problems at the weekend, Stu is the formback that is now being added to the group to offer us some additional options.”

McCloskey, 27, has only played three internationals – he made his debut against England in the loss to the Six Nations in 2016, and his last appearance was against the U.S. in the November 2018 series.

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.