Stuart Hyatt and Eluvium chase the Indiana bat on Field Works’ graceful “Dusk Tempi”

The starting point for any composition Ultrasonic, the eighth album in Stuart Hyatt’s Field Works series, is the endangered Indiana bat. Hyatt spent the past year after the bats collecting field recordings, which he then shared with some of the world’s best ambient musicians as part of an ambitious multidisciplinary storytelling initiative funded by the IUPUI Arts & Humanities Institute and the National Geographic Society. The first of these compositions, which premiered above, is the eluvium collaboration “Dusk Tempi”, a minimal piece that slowly folds the echo locations of the bats, while Matthew Cooper’s strings hypnotically drag in the foreground.

“It is an honor to be working with Eluvium again,” Hyatt wrote to The FADER in an email. “‘Dusk Tempi’ is one of the most impressive compositions I have ever heard from him, especially the way the bats become instruments in their own right. From 3:37 on, listen carefully to how the bats complain. My heart is happiest. I spent the past year outside with my microphones to chase this endangered species through forest and fields. I hope ‘Dusk Tempi’ takes the listener into the same magical world. ”

Ultrasonic to be released on May 1 via Temporary Residence Ltd. In addition to working with Elivium, the album includes contributions by Christina Vantzou, Sarah Davachi, Ben Lukas Boysen, Maschinenfabrik, Mary Lattimore, Felicia Atkinson, Noveller, Chihei Hatakeyama, John also Bennett, Kelly Moran, Taylor Deupree, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Julien Marchal and player piano. Each copy of the album comes with a printed copy of the 1973 Endangered Species Act. Pre-order the album here and find the full track list below.