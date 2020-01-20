Stuart Bingham credits Mars Bar and coffee for the final change of Masters

Stuart Bingham produced an excellent billiard spell to claim the Masters title (Image: Getty Images)

Stuart Bingham produced an excellent way to claim the Masters degree on Sunday night, and has credited a Mars Bar and coffee for taking him to the area.

The 43-year-old became the master champion in history by beating Ali Carter 10-8 at Alexandra Palace, but things seemed to be terribly wrong for him at one time.

Ballrun had a 5-3 advantage at the end of the first session, but then lost four frames in the rebound and admitted that he feared the worst.

Struggling to find his rhythm and losing long distance pots, Bingham was in trouble, but returned from the interval with a new man.

He won five of the following six frames, with pauses of 64, 85, 58, 88 and 109 to lift the trophy in style.

The champion says he was already planning his loser’s speech in the interval, but some chocolate and caffeine seemed to do the job to shape him.

“I was telling the loser’s speech, I was preparing it,” Bingham told WST. ‘I was thinking it was appropriate for him to have the Paul Hunter Trophy in his hands.

‘I had coffee and a bad Mars and it seemed to calm me down.

“Ali missed a couple of the first frames and I was getting stronger.”

More: billiards



Bingham’s rise to the elite in the game has been incredible, having settled for a traveler’s career a decade ago.

His victory at the 2011 Australian Open was the beginning of something, but few expected him to win the 2015 World Championship and now he has added a second Triple Crown title to his name.

When asked if he thought he would reach this point, Bingham was unequivocal: ‘Definitely not. Where the game changed with Barry (Hearn) taking over and organizing so many tournaments. I am one of the greatest successes of all.

10 years ago, about 25 in the ranking, suddenly the game opens. I have in my hands the Australian trophy and everything has been strengthening. “

Comparing his triumph at Alexandra Palace with his glory in the Crucible, Ballrun continued: “It is quite close, the world is the world, but this is a close second, especially with what has happened in the last five years since then, it means a lot”.

‘I think I’m so tired of the last days that everything went (emotion). Especially in 7-5 below, the way I was thinking. I don’t know where those last paintings came from.

“Champions are champions for a reason.”

The sensational run of breaks in the final was not the first time Bingham recovered from the edge in this tournament, and was also 4-1 behind Kyren Wilson in the quarterfinals.

Ballrun achieved a double to break his hopes in the sixth frame of that game, before winning the next four to progress, which was another example of his supreme temperament.

“Everything could not have happened easily in 4-1 against Kyren,” said the champion.

‘A double came in to go 4-2 and changed the whole game, that doesn’t come in, I’m 5-1 down and I’m not here. I’ve always felt that you have to make something happen and, luckily for me, it did.

“Getting my hands on that trophy finally means everything.”

MORE: Stuart Bingham explains the Zen state that led him to the glory of the Master over Ali Carter

MORE: Stuart Bingham makes history as the oldest champion with an exciting victory in the Masters final over Ali Carter