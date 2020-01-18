Stuart Bingham can't explain the race to the Masters semifinal after a dramatic comeback

Stuart Bingham is in his second Masters semifinal (Image: Getty Images)

Stuart Bingham produced a remarkable return to beat Kyren Wilson 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Masters and admits he doesn’t know how he did it.

The 2015 world champion found himself 4-1 against Guerrero, but he recited five frames in the turn to reach the last four.

A tight sixth frame put Ballrun on the road before the breaks of 82 and 75 saw him find his rhythm and set him on the way to the semifinals.

Wilson had opened the game with a break of 139 and sought another deep career in the Masters, but Bingham is the man who progressed, although he cannot explain how.

“I’m not sure how I turned it around,” said the 43-year-old man. ‘I just tried to have fun out there. At 4-1, what I was trying to do was not working.

‘With double in the sixth frame (in black), I felt I needed to do something to change things. He went in and changed everything. I started to get going. “

Bingham faces Masters debutante Dave Gilbert in the semifinals, who has been extremely impressive on his first visit to Alexandra Palace.

Gilbert has put aside Mark Allen and Stephen Maguire, dropping only three frames on the road, hitting the highest rest of the tournament on the road.

“It will be a difficult game against David Gilbert,” Bingham continued. ‘He lit the first box with a 144 this afternoon and that shows what level he is at.

‘It can be quite daunting here, even if you are an experienced professional like me. I have come here and frozen many times. He’s letting his pool talk and play fair with him, he’s here for merit.

‘It would mean a lot to reach the final. This tournament has a lot of history. With the trophy that bears the name of the late great Paul Hunter, it would mean everything to have it in my hands. “

Bingham reached the semifinals at Alexandra Palace in 2016, which was the only time the first round of the event happened.

