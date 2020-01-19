Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter talk about a 25-year rivalry before the Masters final

Ali Carter and Stuart Bingham know each other very well (Image: Getty Images)

Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter have been playing for the best part of 30 years and are ready to take their old rivalry to a climax in the Masters final.

The two Essex natives have been fighting on the cloth since they were teenagers in youth tournaments in their local area and have become the pool elite together.

The couple has continued their long competitive history through their long professional careers and are now blocked at a level of 8-8 in victories in the professional ranks.

The star has lined up to gather them in North London, not far from their home country, while competing for the Paul Hunter Trophy and the £ 250,000 on Sunday.

Ballrun and the Captain get along and their rivalry is based purely on wanting to outdo each other on the cloth, but still adds an extra hint of spices to the Alexandra Palace crucible.

“We’ve been playing since youth tournaments at age 15 and 16 in Essex County,” Bingham said about his history with Carter. ‘We practice in the same club for some years, there has always been that rivalry.

Remember I remember winning the world fan and that probably put Ali out of the game a bit, but then he reached the top 16 long before me, so he got compensated.

Routes to the Masters final

Stuart bingham

SF: 6-2 David Gilbert

QF: 6-4 Kyren Wilson

Rd 1: 6-2 Mark Williams

Ali Carter

SF: 6-3 Shaun Murphy

QF: 6-3 John Higgins

Rd 1: 6-4 Mark Selby

Carter was the first to bring out his story, after winning the previous semifinal, before knowing that it would be Bingham that he would meet the next day.

“There is a great rivalry between Stuart and me, we come from the same part of the world,” explained the captain.

They met as schoolchildren almost 30 years ago and met as professionals almost 18 years ago, when Bingham surpassed Carter in the Masters of Thailand 2002.

The Essex cuemen have played each other in the World Championship, the United Kingdom Championship and the Masters, although the former wild card round, which Carter took for the odd draw in 2007.

Either because they know each other very well or simply combine perfectly, but the fighting between Bingham and Carter goes regularly at a distance.

His match at the 2006 United Kingdom Championship ended 9-8 at Ballrun, his World Championship meeting ended 10-9 at Carter in 2016, however, things have changed in favor of Bingham in recent years.

The 43-year-old has won the last five games between the two, with a couple of comfortable wins there, at the Welsh Open and International Championship.

This may be the reason why Bingham is the marginal betting favorite in this one, with Carter, 40, entering his fourth consecutive game this week as the loser.

“I’m going to take care of my business, keep up the same things and hope it’s the destination,” said Carter.

‘I have defeated (Mark) Selby, (John) Higgins and (Shaun) Murphy, they are no harder than those three. I was second favorite in all my matches and left the right side of them. “

