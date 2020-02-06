Strictly Come Dancing ‘signs Jamie Laing again for 2020’ after an injury

Is Jamie coming back for Strictly 2020? (Photo: Rex)

Jamie Laing gives Strictly Come Dancing another try after a mid-dance injury forced him out of last year’s competition, according to new reports.

The Made In Chelsea star was announced and ready to perform in last year’s show, even in combination with Oti Mabuse when he tore a ligament while filming the first group dance.

“Jamie has been in contact with the BBC and has confirmed that he is fighting and that he is more than capable of participating in the next series,” a source told The Sun.

“Having a place in TV’s most prestigious dance show and then having it taken away by something that wasn’t his fault was a bitter pill to swallow.”

In the routine that was pre-recorded, Jamie jumped off the ground, causing the disaster to strike when his muscle went into his foot because of the tension and sent him to the hospital.

He eventually had to wear a moonboat for two months and was forced to leave the show, with Kelvin Fletcher replacing him at the eleventh hour and winning the entire series.

Jamie filmed the first show when the injury occurred (Photo: David Fisher / REX)

He was seen in tears when he revealed that he had landed awkwardly and had to go to the hospital (Photo: BBC)

He explained his injury at Made In Chelsea and told friend Alex Mytton: “You actually have this muscle in your foot, anyway, which is called the plantar fascia. It is the most important muscle in your foot and I have torn it.

‘I am so sorry. But was your dance good? “Alex asked.

Jamie then answered: “Mate, yes, it was incredible. I heard them whisper, they were like “Is that Billy Elliot?” “Alex joked:” No, it isn’t. It is that p *** k from Made In Chelsea. “

Jamie had to wear a moon boot for two months when his foot healed (Photo: Rex)

It looks like Billy is going to dance again!

Although he withdrew from the show, Jamie maintained his support for Oti and the show and even congratulated her on her victory.

Let’s hope he gets at least the live shows this time!

Metro.co.uk has contacted Jamie’s representatives for comments.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on BBC One at the end of 2020.





