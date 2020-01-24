Strictly Come Dancing is stranded at Manchester Airport, as the tour bus does not show

Who says the celebrity is all about limousines and private jets?

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing faced a public transport dilemma after being stranded at Manchester Airport when their bus did not show up on Thursday evening.

36-year-old Kelvin Fletcher and his co-stars had to wait over 30 minutes in the cold after their transport was delayed after their flight from Aberdeen, where they performed as part of their tour the previous evening.

The Strictly Stars looked miles away from their usual glamorous, glittering self

The BBC one-hit show is currently on the road for the fabulous live tour and the stars of the latest series will come to the Manchester Arena for not just one but four explosive shows this weekend.

Despite their unexpected wait, the talented dancers seemed to be in high spirits as they talked and flipped through social media with a huge grin on their faces.

The 2019 winner, Kelvin Fletcher, was accompanied by other stars from last year’s series, including former Coronation Street actress Cath Tyldesley, EastEnders lead actress Emma Barton, Saffron Barker and BBC presenter Mike Bushell, who are alongside her partner Katya Jones wanted to put a smile on the camera.

The crew and crew had to stand around for almost 30 minutes because the bus to downtown Manchester was late

(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

The popular amateur dancers look a lot less glamorous and sparkling than fans are used to. They wore sportswear, loose jeans and fluffy coats and wore casual looks.

Also present were professional stars and tour host Stacey Dooley, who won Series 16 of the Celebrity Dance Show in 2018.

Before they entertain their audience in Manchester on Saturday (January 25th) and Sunday (January 26th), the celebrities will travel to Leeds for a show at the First Direct Arena.

The Strictly Come Dancing Tour Cast arrive at Manchester Airport after flying in from Aberdeen

(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

After Kelvin was chosen as the winner of last year’s overall show, it is obvious that Kelvin’s success didn’t stop there, as he continues to rule miles ahead of the other stars during the live shows.

The former Emmerdale actor has won seven out of seven shows with professional dancer Janette Manrara, while audiences can vote on their favorites on every live show.

Nevertheless, everything has changed for the 36-year-old because his victorious partner Oti Mabuse was unable to complete the tour this year, which is why the partnership was changed.

Oti Mabuse could not do the tour this year, hence the change in the partnership

(Image: DIGITAL / EROTEME.CO.UK)

The latest travel dilemma arises after the former soap actor pulled out all the stops and invited his wife and two children to Dubai for a luxury holiday before Christmas.

Kelvin flew his wife Liz Marsland and their two children – Marnie (three) and son Milo (one) – to the five-star destination for a pre-Christmas break.

He promised to take his family on vacation after his busy schedule on the BBC show meant the time together was tight and the star had to be away from home for many days.

Kelvin and his breathtaking wife

(Image: kelvin_fletcher / Instagram)

The couple took delightful snapshots with their children

(Image: INSTAGRAM)

Kelvin kept his promise and made it special when they flew with Emirates Airlines in first class.

It looked like the champion had a good meal when he glanced at the Villa Beach Restaurant at the stunning Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The loving father gets a kiss from his daughter Marnie

(Image: kelvin_fletcher / Instagram)

You have already got the most out of the beautiful pool under the hot sun.

He cradled his daughter in a heart-warming moment at Wild Wadi Waterpark while Liz and Milo posed together.