Strengths and weaknesses of the Michigan 2020 class

Editor’s Note: This story originally ran on December 18 during the early signature day.

Every year coaches try to bring the best talent to stimulate their teams in the field. No coach, even Nick Saban or Urban Meyer, cannot land everyone they want, so there will be strengths and weaknesses in every class.

The Michigan 2020 class has many positive things to make you excited about the future of the program, but also some awkward places that people have focused on after another disappointing end of the season. This analysis of the recruitment class, which is not complete but usually complete, will emphasize a number of each.

Power: speed at the skill positions

Since Josh Gattis was hired, “speed in space” has essentially become a cliché. However, if you look at the 2020 class, you see that the offensive coordinator from Michigan turns to that philosophy.

Consider this – the slowest 40-yard dash time of the four running or wide receivers in the class is a 4.52, by three-star athlete Eamonn Dennis. The group is led by four-star Roman Wilson, whose flaming 4.37 times was the fastest clock at every Regional Opening this cycle.

Four-star run back Blake Corum has a 4.44, which played a major role in his breakout senior season in which he rose nearly 80 places in the ranking since August. Immediately behind him is the four-star receiver A.J. Henning, who runs a 4.46.

The group is not only good in the field, but also in short bursts. Henning and Wilson rode a 4.08 and 4.09 shuttle respectively, which would finish fifth and seventh in the 2019 combination. Corum is not far behind with its 4.22, which would be just outside the top 25.

Throw in guys who are already on the roster, such as Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Zach Charbonnet, and this will be an elite collection of talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball within a few years.

Weakness: lack of beef in the interior

After JK Dobbins was pulled through the defense of Michigan in the Ohio State game, the new collective obsession of the fan base is just as great as the defensive tackles on the roster. Unfortunately, the 2020 class does not seem to offer any reinforcement that will help in the near future.

There are four players on the list as defensive goals in the class, but only two, four-star Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell, seem to be insured. The plans for the other half of the group, three stars Aaron Lewis and Kris Jenkins, are slightly more turbid.

Both players are certainly still the size of defensive ends. Lewis is listed as 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, while Jenkins is 6-foot-4, 239 pounds. However, there are reasons to believe that both players can play indoors.

They both have frames that can pack in kilos, it will just take a few seasons before they are ready to stand up against Big Ten offensive line rangers. Jenkins has the best chance of doing this given his genetics. His father was an absolute unit and tipped the scales with 360 pounds during his All-Pro NFL career. This suggests that the younger Jenkins have the capacity to build in a college strength and conditioning program.

Lewis may not have the NFL pedigree, but he does have more experience playing defensive tackle. He stood about half a time on a tackle in a four-point position on his senior peak tape, using his speed and length to bypass opposing guards. On the other hand, Jenkins drafted almost exclusively in defensive end for his high school, often rushing up from a two-point stance.

Michigan won’t need any contributions from these guys next season, as they’ll bring everyone back when Carlo Kemp reaches his fifth year, but it’s still a good idea to take a bold defensive tackle every year. It will be an important point of attention for 2021.

Power: Linebackers of all shapes and sizes

There is a wide range of roles that a linebacker can play in the Don Brown system. They range from the Viper, a lightweight safety / linebacker hybrid that fits the tight end, to the SAM by Josh Uche, whose main responsibilities take the passer-by off the edge.

Michigan has six players in the 2020 class that can cover the entire spectrum. At Viper, they have three-star William Mohan, who was actually set up in a laboratory to turn anyone who’s trying to get a head start on him into dust. He just has to learn to stop jumping on people’s shoulders while handling.

Another man who I think could play Viper is three-star Nikhai Hill-Green. He plays in the middle for St. Frances Academy while four star Osman Savage is standing in line on the outside, but ironically I think their skills are better in the opposite role. Hill-Green is more of a fast twitch athlete who recklessly goes after the ball. He is a good candidate to divide the difference and start at the WILL. Meanwhile, Savage is more patient with excellent diagnostic skills that would work great as a middle linebacker.

Savage would find competition at the MIKE spot of the three-star Cornell Wheeler, whom you imagine when you think of a traditional linebacker. He has caused some sadness to judges who are not so impressed with his athletics, but who cannot shake off his instincts and production on the field. Wheeler is actually a staged Glasgow that will always be in the right place.

The highest ranked prospect in this collection is four-star Kalel Mullings, which appears larger than its listed 6-foot-1, 220 pounds when it goes against its elite private school competition in Massachusetts. Mullings’ senior citizen band has the most snaps about coverage I’ve ever seen from a linebacker in high school. He looks like a good bet to start at the WILL, which is pretty thin after the transfer of Jordan Anthony.

Finally, we have Jaylen Harrell, who is a defensive hybrid end / outside linebacker. Uche has established his own role at the SAM because of his unique skills that drive the passer-by, but it seems that Michigan wants to replicate that by bringing Harrell on board. The four star has played everywhere, from middle linebacker to defensive end in high school, but will certainly play more of the last during his time in college.

Weakness: lack of top-end talent

Another common complaint that emerged after the Ohio State match was the clear talent gap between the two teams. While Michigan cleared the gap last year by ending up for the Buckeyes in the recruitment rankings, Ryan Day lets Ohio State roll again with eight players in the top 100.

Meanwhile, Michigan has only one player in that elite group, Henning at number 92. They had the chance to triple that number last week, but old targets Andrew Gentry (no. 60) and Theo Johnson (no. 84) dedicated to Virginia respectively and Penn State.

That does not mean that there are not many talented prospects in the class of Michigan. McGregor and Corum are just outside the top 100 at no. 108 and 119. When dealing with rankings that are so close, the difference in talent is fairly marginal. McGregor in particular looked like he was on his way to the top 50 status before he got injured and could no longer deliver film during his senior season.

The blue chip ratio indicates that a team must have more four and five star players on their selection than three and two star to win a national championship. Michigan has achieved that goal again by 2020, but with more top players they will give bigger difference makers and more direct contributions to the team. Building that depth and talent base is what it takes to match the Ohio States of the world.

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), Michigan has already surpassed their number of the top 100 players for the 2021 class, with a good chance of adding more.

Power: loading at the back

A year after landing the number 1 security in the country and another four-star for the good measure, Michigan did not slow down at all on the position. They went outside and landed a trio of four stars, all playing different roles, similar to their craving at linebacker.

Jordan Morant is the largest of the set at 5-foot 11 and 212 pounds. He is more of a box safety like Josh Metellus and could go as far as Viper or even linebacker, depending on how he reacts to a college strength and conditioning program.

On the other side of the spectrum is the four-star Makari Paige. With 6 feet-2.5 and 183 pounds, he is a rangy midfielder type that will likely come with an interception. Despite its lanky size, it can still come down and lay the wood.

At the center of these two perspectives is RJ Moten, who is 6 feet and 200 pounds. Since getting a huge bump in the top 100 of 247 Sports back in July, Moten has steadily risen in the rankings. There isn’t really much defensive tape available on Moten, but his athletics are jumping off the charts. He has a 4.62 40-yard dash combined with a ridiculous 40.9-inch vertical jump that has helped him also become a top baseball prospect.

This four-star quintet in the past two cycles makes the safety room one of the most talented in the team. If one of these guys proves that they can see the field early, it may cause Daxton Hill to slide out and play cornerback if necessary.

Weakness: blinding hole in Quarterback

This weakness is not really the fault of the coaching staff. After JD Johnson was forced to retire medically until late in his senior season, they watched a quarterback class where only two four-star were left to sign. They did a good job of getting one of those four-star CJ Stroud on campus early this month for an official visit, but it was not too late.

However, the staff did not put all their eggs in the Stroud basket and welcomed Dan Villari from Long Island the following weekend during an official visit. They reportedly offered him a deal with a gray shirt, where he will be a walk-on for his first season and then receive a scholarship for his last four years of qualification.

At 6-foot-4, £ 215, there are even rumors Villari could be turned into a tight end down the line, a la Zach Gentry. Anyway, that leaves an important role in the Michigan roster that needs to be filled. I’m surprised the staff didn’t push harder for boys like Jayden de Laura or Jeff Sims before the early signing period, but they clearly thought they didn’t have a good shot to turn them around.

Now staff will see if more prospects can be evaluated before February or visit the transfer portal. If they take the transfer route, I would not expect them to go for some of the more flashy names. A former starter at a P5 school does not want to jump into a situation where he is in a controversial three-man race for the starting task. Instead, I would say the staff will be looking for more of a Chris Chuganov-type player in Ohio State, a career backup that wants to play on a larger stage, but feels comfortable in its role.

In general, this class is round, if not slightly lower, the level of recruitment we have become accustomed to under Harbaugh. He clearly relies on the evaluations of his employees about players and is skilled in prioritizing his boys and early landing. This has led to a lack of fireworks in recent years, but it seems unlikely that this will change.