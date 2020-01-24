Street Dancer 3D movie review: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's movie should definitely be on your watchlist today! That is why

Note: *** (3 stars)

I did not expect to be seduced by a film which went far beyond the kind of films which I usually like. But now that I really sat down to write this movie review, Street Dancer 3D is the kind of movie that is the best kind of paisa vasuul. When I watched the trailer, I thought, “ Oh man, I really hope this doesn’t go into Islamophobia anymore! Because so many Bollywood movies had become completely ballistic when it came to nationalist movies or had barely veiled bigotry it’s so much more malicious sometimes.

But Street Dancer 3D is all heart and soul. Directed by Remo D’Souza (who hasn’t had the best luck in movies lately), Street Dancer 3D tells the story of Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor), two young people living in London who are street dancers. They are part of their own respective dance troupes: Sahej is an Indian Punjabi and Inayat is a Pakistani and both hate each other – for obvious reasons.

Enter Ram Prasad / Anna (Prabhu Deva) who secretly feeds illegal homeless immigrants with leftover food that Sahej and Inayat use to fight (is the food fighting still going on?). Once Inayat discovers that he has helped homeless immigrants, she decides to help Anna by winning the annual Ground Zero dance competition with a cash prize of £ 100,000.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiS1oVUSlrM (/ integrated)

Sahej has his own problems with his family and the way he had brought a group of troubled dhol players (the always wonderful Aparshakti Khurana and co) to England, who ended up becoming homeless immigrants as well. Saheej doesn’t care. He is too busy trying to win and impress his brother who was also a former dancer before injuring his leg.

Do not try too hard for the plot and do not worry too much about it, which makes a lot of sense because it does not need it. It’s a big look, shimmy-your-shoulders that breaks up when it comes to the plot but is immediately rewound by incredible dance performances (especially by Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva) and sensitive messages.

Varun Dhawan really has the prodigal son on the ground. He’s convincing as a boy who doesn’t care, who attacks everyone but ends up having a heartache with a big song in the background and continues to save the day. He’s adorable so the shots worked.

Shraddha Kapoor is holding on with the other dance maestros around and it may not be Haider, but I, for my part, am deeply grateful to have played Inayat as a regular Muslim girl instead of overdo it or overdo it in any way.

The music is nice, the dance sequences are one show after another. The song “Muqabla” with Prabhu Deva will give you goosebumps (if not, you haven’t lived the 90s like me). What Remo forgets by correcting the scenarios, he compensates for the addition of songs in the right places. Oh no, I haven’t forgotten about race 3 and that’s half the reason why I entered the theater cautiously thinking there might be another misplaced song here or there or maybe a singer from Salman Khan as a special appearance (yikes). Fortunately, Remo spared us all. While there certainly have been moments without which the film could have happened (a super grumpy moment between Sahej and his brother – who suddenly gives up his cane and dances), overall Street Dancer 3D is a fun feature and airy that certainly deserves your love.

.