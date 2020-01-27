Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's film wins INR 17.76 in crore on Sunday

Remo D’Souza’s latest dance film, Street Dancer 3D, hit theaters Friday, January 24. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as dancers, had a good opening weekend despite competition from Pang by Kangana Ranaut and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Ajay Devgn. The film worked well at the box office on Sunday January 26, which was also the Republic Day of India, collecting INR 17.76. Reporting on the film’s collections, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on Twitter: “StreetDancer3D records a healthy total during its weekend … Has experienced a recovery on day 3, helped by the holidays of the Republic. .. Strong in the mass belt … Needs to maintain the rhythm during the week … Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: Rs 41.23 cr. India biz. “

Street Dancer 3D also showcases some of the best dancers in India, such as Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal, among others. Despite the good response from the public, the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics. While the dance performances are appreciated, critics have criticized the weak script and the poor performances of the main stars. Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote on NDTV.com: “The thin plot has two main female characters. Neither is allowed to act freely with regard to where they want their life to go. Shraddha Kapoor, the lead role, has more footage than Nora Fatehi, who is trapped in a barely defined role. However, the latter makes it much richer. Varun Dhawan is all inflated, but style prevails over substance in an uneven performance. “

He further stated: “Street Dancer 3D, two and a half hours of agony, is strictly reserved for dance addicts. Depart if you do not belong to this category. ”

