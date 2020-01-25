Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan Film Mints INR 10.26 crore

Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, was released in theaters on Friday January 24. Directed by Remo D’ououza, the dramatic-romantic film tells the story of two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan. Based in London, she also stars Nora Fatehi and several stars of dance reality TV. The film, released on 3,700 screens in India and 710 screens abroad, had a good opening at the box office, hitting a crore of 10.26 INR, although it was below expectations. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted: “# StreetDancer3D opens double-digit on Day 1 … should have increased more because youth-oriented films in general are opening up big … Biz affected in the #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave … Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total … Fri 10,26 € cr. #India biz. “

The film – which competes at the box office with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga – was appreciated for its dance sequences but criticized for its weak plot. India Today reviewer Jyoti Kanyal wrote: “Street Dancer 3D is nice if you like dancing to the point of watching it for two hours non-stop. There are emotional moments that can make you cry. But if you’re going to watch it only for the performances of the main actors – Varun and Shraddha – then jump at ease. “

Rajeev Masand wrote on News18: “For almost two and a half hours, we were subjected to cheesy plots and martial performances. Nora Fatehi is the most agile on the dance floor, but her permanent expression of deer in the headlights does not amount to acting. The usually reliable Aparshakti Khurrana is reduced to a slobbery mess as an immigrant in search of his luck, desperate to return to his watan. Shraddha Kapoor does what she can with the thin material, Varun Dhawan overcompensates by exaggerating. “

