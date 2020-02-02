Streatham shoots live: latest updates shot as a man after ‘terror attack’ in London

There is no indication yet of what motivated the stabbing parties.

Sky News mentioned security sources that the incident was related to Islamist militancy, but the Metropolitan Police would not comment on the validity of this suggestion.

Images suggest that the attacker was wearing a device that looked like an explosive vest. False vests have been worn in previous terrorist attacks in the capital.

The Interior and Security correspondent of the Independent Lizzie Dearden has provided some background information on Islamist terrorist attacks:

“Low-tech attacks with knives and cars have been encouraged by Isis as a means of sowing terror worldwide.

“In 2014, a speech from the group’s spokesperson called for arbitrary attacks on all non-Muslims, especially in countries such as Great Britain that bombed the group’s areas in Syria and Iraq.

“False suicide jackets have been worn in attacks including London Bridge, HMP Whitemoor and Fishmongers’ Hall, and can be a means to prevent intervention and ensure that jihadists are shot by the police.”

