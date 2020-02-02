Streatham attack: man shot by police after two stabbed in ‘Islamist’ terror attack in London

Witnesses have described that they saw a man carrying a fake suicide machine, shot by armed police after he stabbed two people in a terrorist attack on a busy main street in London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the suspect Sudesh Amman was sentenced to death at the Streatham High Road location in a so-called “Islamist attack”.

One man was in a life-threatening condition after the stabbing on Sunday afternoon, while one woman had non-life-threatening injuries and another woman was treated for minor injuries.

The 20-year-old attacker was followed by undercover police at the time of the stabbing as part of a “proactive counter-terrorism operation,” officials have confirmed.

It was the third terrorist attack in the UK because security services lowered the national threat level in November from severe to substantial, meaning that attacks were considered “likely” rather than “very likely.”

1/16

Armed police officers on Streatham High Road

FATHER

2/16

Armed police officers are crowding along a body on Streatham High Road

FATHER

3/16

Police also said a number of people were stabbed in the incident

FATHER

4/16

An armed police officer on Streatham High Road

FATHER

5/16

Policemen on the spot

Getty Images

6/16

A woman responds when police officers interview people near the scene where a man was shot and killed by armed police

Getty Images

7/16

A police officer on the spot

Dave Chawner / SWNS.COM

8/16

Policemen on the ground outside a supermarket in Iceland

Andy Bullemor / SWNS.COM

9/16

The police are seen near a site where a man was shot

REUTERS

10/16

A police officer secures the location of the incident

EPA

11/16

An image of the scene

Megan Tobeck

12/16

Armed police on the spot in Streatham High Road

FATHER

13/16

An image of the scene

Michael Owens

14/16

Police forensic officers on the spot

FATHER

15/16

A police officer is seen near a site where a man was shot

Reuters

16/16

A forensic police officer works at the Streatham High Road location

FATHER

“A device was found tied to the suspect’s body and specialized officers were present,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi of the Met Police in a statement about the attack.

“Cordons were placed and it was quickly determined that this was a hoax device.”

She added, “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones right now.”

A witness named Malik, a barber who works in the main street, said he heard gunshots when he walked out of a chicken shop.

“I could see blood all over the floor. There was a lady outside a pharmacy stabbed in the back with a knife, everyone helped her, “he told The Independent.

Long stretches of Streatham High Road have been deposited, with helicopters seen above the area, and Transport for London led a number of buses away from the scene.

Photos on social media showed a man lying on the floor wearing a so-called fake suicide jacket, as was used last year in the London Bridge attack.

“We saw a man with a huge knife, we heard the screams and the police chase him,” Timothy Hudson, a local resident, told The Independent.

“The police told him to put down the machete or the big knife and then they shot him.”

Shortly after the attack, the police advised the public to avoid the area, while the emergency services responded to the incident.

Graham Norton, strategic commander of the London Ambulance Service, said in a statement: “We were called today at 2.58 pm for reports of an incident on Streatham High Road.

“We work closely with the other emergency services and sent a number of resources, including five ambulance personnel, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and a motor responder, and we also sent the London air ambulance.

“We treated three patients on site for injuries and took all three people to the hospital.”

Terror witnesses from Streatham tell what happened

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, thanked the emergency services who responded to the incident and said that his thoughts were “with the wounded and all involved”.

“Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed”, said Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, in a statement, thanking the emergency services for their response.

Low-tech attacks with knives and cars have been encouraged by Isis as a means of sowing terror worldwide.

In 2014, a speech from the group’s spokesperson called for arbitrary attacks on all non-Muslims, especially in countries such as Great Britain that bombed the group’s territories in Syria and Iraq.

Isis propaganda has called on supporters to attack soft targets, such as shopping areas, with low security.

False suicide jackets are worn during attacks on London Bridge, HMP Whitemoor and Fishmongers’ Hall, and can be used as a means to prevent intervention and to ensure that jihadists are shot by the police.

Since March 2017, British security forces have thwarted 24 attack plots – 16 Islamists and eight extreme right.

In November, the head of the British counter-terrorism police said his officers were conducting 800 live investigations.

“It’s not the volume of the threat, it’s the unpredictability and the lack of intelligence that creates the real pressure,” said Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.

“Objectives are softer, methodology simple and inexpensive, and the perpetrators are either lonely actors or more skilled in coding. The attacks and the planning may be less common, but they are harder to see and to stop. “

Additional reporting by PA

