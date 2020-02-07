Streaming services weaken the ‘Oscar Bounce’ at the box office: NPR

Musicians perform a song by Slumdog Millionaire during the 81st Annual Academy Awards on February 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California. The film won 8 Oscars, including Best Film that year, and had to return to the box office.

In Hollywood, bean counters always talk about “Oscar Bounce” at this time of year, the momentum that films get at the box office of Academy Award nominations.

The rebound, which can amount to tens of millions of dollars, is much sought after by film studios, but its calculation may be altered by recent changes in the industry, especially by the arrival of broadcast services.

The way the bounce used to work was quite simple. In November 2008, Slumdog Millionaire, by Danny Boyle, a film without stars, which has become a rag-proof ragged game, opened up to good reviews and a box office better than expected. At Christmas, the film had expanded from 10 theaters to several hundred, and by mid-January it had won more than double the $ 15 million dollars it cost to win.

Then, the prize season clicked. Slumdog Millionaire earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and his box office shot up. On the night of the Academy Awards, when Steven Spielberg opened the envelope for Best Picture and read his title, he could have called it Slumdog Hundred-Millionaire.

And by the time Mumbai’s dust had cleared all over the world, the little indie who had gone straight to DVD until Fox Searchlight rescued him to show it in theaters, had earned $ 377 million, more than two-thirds of that after receiving Oscar’s blessing.

That is the “Oscar Bounce” that encourages film studios to spend millions of dollars campaigning for the votes of the members of the Academy. Although the Motion Picture Academy has long talked about “honoring excellence,” that “honor” has been at the service of movie promotion since the first statuettes were delivered at a banquet in 1929. And the promotion was He made World Cup when the first televised awards were delivered in 1953.

Bob Hope was the host of the first television broadcast and, in his monologue, addressed the elephant in the room; the idea that this new medium in which they all appeared was competition, but that movie still had the advantage.

“Television,” he said with laughter and applause, “that’s where movies go when they die.”

It is true that the televisions were black and white and had 12-inch screens. These days, television is where movies go, period. And fast. In the 1950s, a movie could take years to get from cinemas to televisions. When Slumdog Millionaire made the walk about a decade ago, it still took many months.

Today we talk weeks or even days. Netflix began broadcasting The Irishman and Marriage Story less than a month after its theatrical opening. His rival Amazon has already presented Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Parasite, Joker and Quentin Tarantino, which means that five of the nine nominees for Best Film are available to watch at home now, and there is virtually no way to have a box office Oscar Bounce for any of them.

So why do broadcast services spend a fortune on Oscar campaigns? Well, of prestige, of course, to help attract talent, subscribers and investors. Netflix shares moved considerably higher when the streamer earned more Academy nominations than any other study.

In addition, unlike conventional film studios, broadcast services have a commercial model that does not require them to make a profit on individual films. Amazon, for example, sees streaming content as a value-added bonus that will keep people registered to buy things with Amazon Prime. Apple will be happy if you buy your various devices to get your exclusive content. If you broadcast Oscar nominees on iTunes, they will also like it.

That said, there is some evidence that the transmission strategy of making a movie that can be seen quickly at home harms your chances with the voters of the awards. The contestants get the most nominations when they reach theaters at the end of the year. So Netflix looked smart opening The Irishman and Marriage Story in November. But with the super short theatrical releases, both films had disappeared when the awards were aired. And in one contest after another [Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild Awards, BAFTA], they have been losing to Parasite and 1917, movies that are still in theaters.

For the record, Oscar’s bounce at the box office still exists for movies that manage to stay in the multiplex. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women and Ford v Ferrari have earned millions each since the nominations were announced. And the 1917 war movie is doing so well, it feels almost like another Slumdog, exploding at the box office.

With his surprise victory in the Balloons and the 10 Oscar nominations that followed, 1917 went, in just a couple of weeks, from 11 theaters and $ 2 million dollars … to more than 4,000 theaters and more than $ 200 million Dollars.

If he wins big at the Oscars, he will continue to raise cash, just like the movies once did … in Hollywood.