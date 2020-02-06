Stranger’s Wrath is still bright 15 years later

As one of the last major releases for the original Xbox, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath is also one of the most memorable games on the system, taking the series to new places with a cross between third-person platforms and first-person shooting. With its unique weapon system, open mission design and fascinating history, it is a game that always felt special and still remains today, and recently received an impressive Switch conversion.

The original Xbox release was something like a technical achievement, managing to take the hardware beyond many other contemporary releases, but some might say it was the right game at the wrong time, without reaching a point of balance. Its lack of commercial success ensured that the series remained silent until the arrival of the PlayStation 3 HD 2015 remaster led by the UK-based studio, Just Add Water.

It is in this version of the game where most of the main changes were made, changes that persist in many of the later releases of the game, including the new Switch conversion. The character and enemy models were reviewed with greatly improved polygon counts, new detailed textures were added to the mix, the scenes were refined, the foliage was improved and, more importantly, the performance was increased to 60 frames per second. . It was not entirely flawless, but it was an incredible conversion of a historical game and it is great to see that its DNA persists in new releases years later. JAW updates finally reached the PC, while PS Vita also received a solid conversion of the game, although limited to 30 fps.

The Switch version runs on the most modern console hardware in which the game has been hosted to date, offering the opportunity for the best overall package. It is certainly an excellent game, but again, it is not quite perfect. Looking back, the original Xbox version worked at 480p, the PlayStation 3 remaster delivered 720p, while PS Vita offered 544p native screen (although with a performance reduction back to the original 30 fps). With Switch, the coupled mode offers a full 1080p output, which is a good improvement over previous versions of the console, while the portable mode offers the same resolution of 720p as PS3, which makes it a perfect combination of pixels for the screen. Like PS3, the goal is 60 frames per second.

In addition, the Switch version also offers new options, which include a couple of smoothing features. The PlayStation 3 game used Sony ATG MLAA edge smoothing, but the Switch port gives users three options: MSAA, FXAA or, alternatively, no AA at all. It shouldn’t surprise us to know that MSAA offers a superior image for the most part with very clean edges, but as expected, there are some performance issues as a result. The key conclusion is that the option is there for a noticeable increase in image quality on the Nintendo system, but most likely the default FXAA option is the one you choose.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG7rt0VpIzY (/ embed)

A closer look at Oddworld’s new Switch port: Stranger’s Wrath.

While the increased resolution and the MSAA option are good ways to take advantage of the Switch’s most modern GPU, there are some curious cuts in the conversion. Texture filtering is set to a low level, resulting in blurry textures at oblique angles, so even with its much smaller pixel count, the PlayStation 3 game can solve more details in this area. On top of that, the PS3 version has much less problems of extracting foliage distance, while the pieces of grass appear remarkably to see on Switch.

It’s a bit annoying for the Nintendo machine, especially since it’s almost a complete problem on PS3. I guess this could be a bandwidth problem, a common problem with Switch titles. The increase in resolution combined with limited bandwidth probably has a greater impact on performance and may have led the developer to pull the distance of vegetation in the new port. Actually, there are three areas in total where PS3 has an advantage: we have discussed texture filtering and foliage drawing distance, but what is less important, pre-rendered FMV videos also have a small increase in quality in the previous system Visually speaking, Switch has its resolution boost, but there is a new feature: shadows in decorators like foliage, something that is not seen on PS3. In other places, it is essentially a coincidence with the original remaster

However, there are some really good additions for Switch users. First, you can choose between a new user interface or return to the 2015 version initially developed for touch screens. Second, there are more adjustable options for camera control and positioning, including the original camera option, which was not present in the PS3 game. I also enjoyed the addition of the gyroscope, which feels excellent and allows greater accuracy (to be fair, this was also available on PS Vita). For those who return to the game, I also found the option to skip the tutorial and the very welcome scenes.

The real challenge here is performance and, in general, the game works very well. In the default configuration, it is very similar to the PS3 version: a mostly blocked 60fps, but there are some falls in complex areas and also while moving quickly between areas. However, in spite of how nice it is for the presentation, activating the MSAA mode can reduce the performance to the mid-40s in paired mode, which is not particularly pleasant. Interestingly, the success in performance with MSAA is not so bad in portable mode, where the combination of excellent smoothing and native resolution produces one of the cleanest Switch presentations I’ve seen on the system. It is likely that those looking for a greater increase in performance by disabling AA will be disappointed: frame rates are quite consistent with the FXAA option.

MSAA is an intriguing option, but it’s not worth it. I really would have liked to have seen an additional option: a 30 fps locked, with a suitable frame that not only activated this high level smoothing, but also improved the quality of texture filtering while restoring the drawing distance of the foliage at least PS3 specifications. To be clear, I still prefer to play in the default FXAA mode of 60 fps, but the performance achieved when playing coupled with MSAA is so high that it may be more useful to reserve it as part of a range of visual quality updates.

However, ultimately, this is an impressive conversion of a well-celebrated title: a genuinely classic portion of game history. Stranger’s Wrath on Switch is a title that still feels fresh today, even though the original Xbox release just celebrated its 15th birthday. Along with many other ports on the system, the nature of the Switch itself means that, by default, it is also the best portable version of the game and beyond that, there is little else to add. I recommend checking it out.