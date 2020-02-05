“Stranger Things” Star Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing surgery for a rare skeletal disorder, CCD

Gaten Matarazzo, famous for Dustin in Stranger Things, has recently undergone another operation. The 17-year-old actor went to Instagram to announce the news.

In the post, which garnered over a million and a half likes, Matarazzo revealed that this was his fourth operation, which he called “a big one”. The actor also asked his followers to help and learn more about CCD, his health. Many of his Instagram followers wished him well, including some of his Stranger Things co-stars. Matty Cardaoplewho played Keith on the show wrote to Matarazzo: “You are a super brave and strong man. Good mood for you.” Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, also offered her support to the actor. “Good luck dear !!! send my love gate, ”she commented on Matarazzo’s post. Your comment has been liked more than 20 thousand times.

CCD is a skeletal disease caused by a rare genetic defect. It can be passed on or occur randomly and occurs in every million births. Those with the disorder can have many symptoms, including short stature, small collarbones, and reduced bone mass. A common symptom affects the teeth of those affected: milk teeth cannot be lost naturally, permanent teeth do not appear on their own and there are additional teeth.

Matarazzo has already spoken publicly about his condition. In an interview with the 2018 CBS talk show The Doctors, Matarazzo said that he enjoyed the fact that the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, included his condition on the show – Dustin also has CCD. “I think what the Duffer Brothers … wanted to make sure that every character on the show was unique and they had something that was realistic and personal. They wanted unique characters that were assignable and different.”

The exact nature of the operation in Matarazzo is unknown. It is also unknown whether the young actor will need further operations for his condition in the future.