Stranger Things season 4 ‘extended by Netflix bosses’ and we look forward to it

Stranger Things season 4 gets even longer (Photo: Netflix)

The fourth season of Stranger Things is perhaps the best series, certainly not the best, because the Netflix bosses have apparently extended it for an even longer period.

This follows the raging debut of the third series of the streaming sensation, which many fans saw as an improvement on the second run of second class.

Season four of the hybrid drama, as already confirmed, but producers have clearly made their eyes even bigger.

According to TV Line, the next series of episodes runs to nine, one more than the previous season, but the same as the second.

A second season that was criticized for being too long and meandering, just saying …

“There is talk that season four can actually consist of nine episodes, one more than initially planned,” one source told the publication.

“That would make Stranger Things 4 one of the most fleshy seasons of Netflix drama ever (linked to the second run).”

The end could be near for the Hawkins crew – after a long series of four … (Photo: Netflix)

Following the renewal, Netflix has also signed the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, for a general deal to produce TV and movie content for the streaming service.

“The Duffer Brothers have fascinated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we are excited to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imagination to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos , Chief Content Officer of Netflix.

“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they leave the world of The Upside Down.”

More: Netflix



It has already been reported that season 4 will not be the last of the sci-fi extravaganza – because it will essentially be split in two.

Although in a new report in We Got This Covered it is reported that makers The Duffer Brothers will split the last season in two parts.

The report said the creators wanted to make season four the last, although it is suggested that they want to extend the plot to season five.

So we actually understand that the second season from season four continues to season five (with the same storyline).

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Sophie Kasaei wipes her breakup by reuniting with her old co-stars for season two of Geordie OGs

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: Baby Morgan drama for Ollie Morgan when Brooke Hathaway gives birth