Stranger Than Fiction: The Craziest True Crime TV Moments

“There it is. You are caught!”

It is five years ago that HBO The Jinx made its debut, a six-part documentary series by director Andrew Jarecki who introduced much of the world into the heir and suspected murderer of New York City Robert Durst, on February 8, 2015. Not only would the success of the series trigger our current obsession with real crime TV, aided by the arrival of the serial podcast in October, but by the time it was over, it would one of the most stunning moments the genre has ever seen, both before and since.

We are of course talking about the moment that Durst is suspected of killing his first wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in New York in 1982, old friend Susan Berman, who was killed in California in 2000, and neighbor Morris Black, who was murdered in Texas in 2001, entered a bathroom after uncontrolled burping during a particularly tense interrogation with Jarecki and seemed to accuse himself of a still hot microphone.

“What the hell have I done?” They all killed of course. “

The night before the final was broadcast, Durst was arrested in New Orleans by the FBI on a first-degree murder warrant signed by a judge in Los Angeles for the murder of Berman. In a strange bit of symmetry, his process starts almost five years until the day after the show was broadcast on 10 February.

(It should be noted that, during a court date in April 2019, a transcript from the series revealed that Durst’s latest comments on the bomb had been edited and taken out of order, although Jarecki and his co-writers claimed that the edits were “fully representative were for what Said Durst. “)

In honor of The Jinx starting a craze that shows no signs of delay, let’s look at all the crazy moments that the genre has delivered over the past five years.

The Jinx



Surviving R. Kelly



While the allegations were made against it R. Kelly during the six-part 2019 focus series of Lifetime were both shocking and sickening, nothing grabbed us more than witnessed the attempt (and ultimately successful) rescue of Dominique Gardner (see above taking part in the continuation of this year), one of the girlfriends of the disgraced singer, by her distraught mother Michelle Kramer. It was really moving.

The stairs



The one who really started it all. This series with 13 episodes from the French director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade after the crime novelist trial Michael Peterson after he was accused of killing his wife Kathleen started in 2001 as a mini-series in 2004 before it went to Netflix in 2018 with follow-up episodes, and it helped lay the foundation for everything that has since come. The twists and turns in the case are each stranger than the previous one, but nothing more than the introduction of the (surprisingly plausible) theory that the true perpetrator was an owl. Yes, you read that right.

Don’t F ** k with cats



This three-part series, released by Netflix at the end of 2019, has everything you are looking for: internet searchers with more skills than the real police, a megalomaniac killer who sends every stereotype you’ve ever heard about Canadians while sending body parts to government officials in the mail, and a connection with the Basic Instinct movie so brutal that your jaw really hits the ground when everything is clear.

Wild Wild Country



By the time the central conflict in this six-part Netflix series, released in 2018, between the Rajneeshpuram community and the people of Wasco County, Oregon overflows into what is considered the biggest biological war attack in US history, you ‘ I will be amazed. And who will ever be able to forget one of the perpetrators of the attack, Ma Anand Sheela, the one-time spokesperson for the Rajneesh movement and biting secretary of the founder Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh? She intended to murder the prosecutor appointed by President Reagan.

The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey



The craziest thing about these 2016 CBS docuseries on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the murder of the six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét was that everyone believed that the research team would find something close to the truth. And the final accusation of that brother Burke was the perpetrator who eventually discovered that CBS Corp. was charged with defamation and demanded no less than $ 250 million in damages and no less than $ 500 million in damages. The case was settled out of court.

Devilish genius



Every real crime series that starts with a bank robber with a bomb that is handcuffed around his neck and dies on a remotely broadcast state police television, while the bomb, you know, explodes, is destined to either not meet that tragic maddening event or the craziest stories you’ve ever heard. In the case of this 2018 four-part Netflix series, this is the last one, largely thanks to the serial killer brain Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

Make a killer



The craziest thing about this historic 2015 series, the first of its kind that Netflix had ever streamed, was the angry look at the shortcomings of the legal system. Whatever you think of Steven Avery in connection with the murder of Teresa Halbach, there is no worry about his 16-year-old nephew Brendan Dassey get a confession from him enforced by interrogators without counsel or parent.

