Strange, serious, Smaaht, and very expensive: NPR

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyMev6_XZ9s (/ embed)

Youtube



This year’s Super Bowl commercials were full of superstar cameos and messages on the face, from Ellen DeGeneres speaking for Amazon’s Alexa to an announcement about organic farmland. But they also had some unwanted messages.

These were the stories that the largest corporations in the United States developed to entertain, inform and sell products on the largest television stage, costing up to $ 5.6 million for 30 seconds this year. Sometimes those stories told much more than their sponsors intended.

Consider Kia’s place, with Raiders runner Josh Jacobs driving an SUV, imagining what advice he would give to his youngest self. Jacobs grew up homeless in the streets of Tulsa, Okla .; In the announcement, he is watching a young black man run through the broken streets of the Tulsa neighborhoods. “Strive to be someone,” says Jacobs, “and I promise you that one day you will.”

It is a good message for a day focused on eating snacks and watching football. But for anyone who knows how unlikely it is for a child to become a professional soccer player, it is also a sobering reminder of how much young people who are not blessed with NFL-level athletic skills will have to achieve to escape similar circumstances.

Here is a look at some other ads that sent double messages, along with some of the most entertaining, provocative and simply weird commercials broadcast in the world’s biggest showcase for television advertising:

Stranger use of vaguely nationalistic language to sell beer: Budweiser’s “Typical American”

The so-called “king of beers” offers some complacency at the championship level in this announcement, which features a sandy voice announcer who sarcastically observes how “typical Americans” always show their strength, like images of a heroic firefighter in action . the screen. The announcement urges viewers to celebrate the nobility of “typical Americans.” But I couldn’t help wondering who the narrator was referring to when he said, “They call us” typical Americans. “” Who exactly is “them?” And why is Budweiser developing brand loyalty by urging “typical Americans.” “to stand up against this source of nameless insult? Vaguely nationalist, condescending and solicitous at the same time, just a regal combination.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt-zXuAAD6Q (/ embed)

Youtube



Best illusion: “The best thing since sliced ​​bread” by Little Caesars

A customer who receives a delivered Little Caesars pizza calls it “the best from sliced ​​bread.” This leads to a company called “Sliced ​​Bread”, led by an increasingly gray-haired Rainn Wilson, in panic, which implies shouting and chaotic office meetings with an employee riding an ostrich (really). But anyone who has tried the pizza to take away Little Caesars knows that sliced ​​bread probably doesn’t have much to worry about.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnLBmYCHjZI (/ embed)

Youtube



Smarter use of a billionaire’s pizza money: Michael Bloomberg’s campaign announcement

A Washington Post analysis found that if Bloomberg spent $ 11 million on his Super Bowl ad, it would affect his net worth like the average American who buys a pizza. For that pocket money, Bloomberg created a place focused on his efforts to secure stricter gun laws, introducing the mother of George Kemp, Jr., a young black man who dreamed of playing in the NFL, shot dead after a Altered in 2013. The announcement does not mention Trump or any Democratic contender and barely introduces Bloomberg, who has faced acute questions about how his detention and search policies disproportionately affected people of color while he was mayor of New York. A bold example of buying your way beyond racial controversy and in political conversation.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Yp0yN8UxVg (/ embed)

Youtube



Look on the bright side: Donald Trump’s campaign announcement

The president issued two announcements during the Super Bowl; One of them featured Alice Johnson, a woman whose life sentence Trump commuted after pressuring Kim Kardashian. The other was a more traditional campaign ad with images of the military and Trump in their beloved demonstrations, as complementary economic statistics that are displayed on the screen, with the slogan “Stronger, safer, more prosperous.” An ad seemed aimed directly at its grassroots supporters, while the other was a rare release for those who might not be among its main voters. The impeachment process? What political judgment?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4sVnOsXlAA (/ embed)

Youtube



The weirdest use of a celebrity, part one: Post Malone for Bud Light

Actually, two ads were created featuring the highly tattooed rapper / composer: fans chose the one that would land in the game. Both took viewers into Malone’s mind while several characters discussed their reaction to drinking Bud Light. My favorite, which was not broadcast during the Great Game, shows Malone, who has tattoos around her eyebrows and eyes, dressed in a white sweater that screams her spleen in a bar, like a mescaline counter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pj1meOmpezs (/ embed)

Youtube



The weirdest use of a celebrity, part two: MC Hammer for Cheetos

Hammer’s head comes out of a rolled carpet and a rolled water hose while his hit “U Can’t Touch This” sounds. The joke: a young boy who eats new Cheetos popcorn can’t touch anything, refuses to help someone move furniture, for example, because his fingers are covered in yellow dust. Why Cheetos would remind us of one of the most annoying elements of your product in a mega-expensive Super Bowl commercial is beyond me. But I’m glad to see that Hammer can still get into those cool pants.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgQllY4GtkE (/ embed)

Youtube



Best use of a 90’s movie to sell a modern product: Jeep’s “Groundhog Day”

Bill Murray offers one of the best celebrity appearances in the Super Bowl this year, recreating his 1993 film Groundhog Day with a different twist. This time, he steals the groundhog in a Jeep Gladiator truck, living a new adventure every day thanks to his great car. The scene in which Murray is playing a Whack a Mole game, ensuring that the groundhog is nothing personal, simply priceless.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnhzGUcENWo (/ embed)

Youtube



The best use of a Boston accent since The dead people: Smaaht Paahk from Hyundai

The automaker won the pre-Super Bowl competition for its attention with this announcement, presented in a lot of preliminary stories about the commercials of the game, with Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski displaying their best courtyards in Boston. They are promoting the “remote smart park” feature of Hyundai, which guides cars in confined spaces alone, while flaunting all the cartoonish accents that actors take for roles set in Beantown. (Best of all, the ad has subtitles with words like “caah”, “paahk”, “smahtypants” and “clickah”).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 (/ embed)

Youtube

